Video: SILVER LINING Cast Take Their Bows

‘Silver Lining,’ an original Filipino musical, runs until Oct. 29 at Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City.

Manila, Philippines--Principal casts Ricky Davao (Leo), Joel Nunez (Anton), Raul Montesa (Raul), Nenel Arcayan (Josie), Jep Go (Rico), Shaun Ocrisma (Mart), Maronne Cruz (Dalai), and Hazel Maranan (Agnes) led the curtain call on opening night, Oct. 20. 

The new musical, according to its director, Maribel Legarda, is “a conversation between generations” (the boomers and their children) by exploring two timelines: the turbulent times of the ‘70s and today’s social media-frenzied and a more “woke” society.

“Silver Lining,” featuring music and lyrics by Jack Teotico and book and additional lyrics by Joshua Lim So, follows the story of three friends, Leo, Anton, and Raul, from an exclusive boys’ school who are now in their senior years. These friends form a band and even recruit their wives and children for their golden anniversary reunion at their alma mater.

However, after rehearsing for over a year, the new band was told they could only perform three musical numbers at the homecoming, which led to the band’s decision to present a musical instead. As the musical preparations unfold, Leo, Anton, and Raul recall their teenage years in the ‘70s.

Also in the cast are Albert SIlos (Young Leo), Noel Comia Jr. (Young Anton), Jay Cortez (Young Raul), Sara Sicam (Young Josie), Krystal Brimner (Julia), Khalil Tambio (Chito), Sarah Facuri, Iya Villanueva, Dippy Arceo, Joshua Tayco, Rodel Pingol, and Ado Villanueva.

Vince Lim (musical direction, arrangement, and additional music), PJ Rebullida (choreography), Charles Yee (set design), Tata Tuviera (costume design), David Esguerra (lighting design), Joyce Garcia (video projections), Bambam Tiongson (sound design and engineering), and Jamie Wilson (technical direction) complete its creative and production team.

Rockitwell Studios and MusicArtes Inc. are the producers.

