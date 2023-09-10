Video: RAMA, HARI's Ronelson Yadao Talks the Significance of Restaging Dance Classics

Manila, Philippines--Ronelson Yadao, Alice Reyes Dance Philippines’ artistic director, who also plays Rama, meets us on stage and discusses the progress of their revival production of the rock opera ballet “Rama, Hari” a few days before its opening.

He says, “We start our technical rehearsals on Tuesday (Sept. 12), and we’re opening on Friday (Sept. 15). Right now, s’yempre wala pang complete costumes and ‘yung set, next week pa namin makakikita. But the dancers and singers are ready.

“We’re pretty confident na ma-aachieve namin ‘yung vision ni Alice Reyes and other National Artists who collaborated on this piece.”

“Rama, Hari,” inspired by the ancient Sanskrit epic, “Ramayana,” holds the prestige of being the only collaboration among National Artists Alice Reyes (direction and choreography), Ryan Cayabyab (music), Bienvenido Lumbera (lyrics and libretto), Rolando Tinio (English translation), and Salvador Bernal (production design).

Reyes takes the challenge of interweaving the dancers and singer with the musical score. She also uses elements in Asian theater, such as shadow play, hand props, and Indian movements transposed to modern dance choreography.

On the other hand, Cayabyab’s score infuses various Southeast Asian and Western musical influences and is not restricted by mainly South Asian or Indian sound.

Among the cast are Yadao, Ejay Arisola, Arman Ferrer, Vien King, Karylle Tatlonghari, Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, Nica Tupas, Monica Gana, Katrene San Miguel, Poppert Bernadas, Matthew San Jose, Jonel Mojica, Richardson Yadao (Ronelson’s brother), Tim Cabrera, Audie Gemora, Katrine Sunga, Maron Rozelle Mabana, Miah Canton, and Raflesia Bravo.

It also features artists of Alice Reyes Dance Philippines (ARDP), CCP’s Professional Artist Support Program (PASP), with dance trainees from Guang Ming College, Philippine High School for the Arts, De La Salle College of Saint Benilde, and other independent performers.

“Rama, Hari” made its world premiere in 1980.

Public performances are set at Manila Metropolitan Theater on Sept. 15-16 and Samsung Performing Arts Theater on Sept. 22-23.

“Rama, Hari" is presented by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts in partnership with the Metropolitan Theater, the CCP, and Birch Tree Adult Boost. Sponsors also include Milky Way and Kashmir Restaurant,

Video: Oliver Oliveros/BroadwayWorld