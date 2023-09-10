Video: RAMA, HARI's Ronelson Yadao Talks the Significance of Restaging Dance Classics

Dance classic ‘Rama Hari’ will run at Manila Metropolitan Theater on Sept. 15-16 and Samsung Performing Arts Theater on Sept. 22-23.

By: Sep. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Enter the HAMILTON Digital Ticket Lottery Starting Sept. 11. Photo 1 Enter the HAMILTON Digital Ticket Lottery Starting Sept. 11.
Exclusive: Rachelle Ann Go 'Tells Eliza's Story' Photo 2 Exclusive: Rachelle Ann Go 'Tells Eliza's Story'
Exclusive: Khalil Ramos Embraces 'Jon' Photo 3 Exclusive: Khalil Ramos Embraces 'Jon'
DLSU HTG Forges a Dream Team to Retell 1971 Sarsuwela HALIMAW Photo 4 DLSU HTG Forges a Dream Team to Retell 1971 Sarsuwela HALIMAW

Manila, Philippines--Ronelson Yadao, Alice Reyes Dance Philippines’ artistic director, who also plays Rama, meets us on stage and discusses the progress of their revival production of the rock opera ballet “Rama, Hari” a few days before its opening. 

He says, “We start our technical rehearsals on Tuesday (Sept. 12), and we’re opening on Friday (Sept. 15). Right now, s’yempre wala pang complete costumes and ‘yung set, next week pa namin makakikita. But the dancers and singers are ready.

“We’re pretty confident na ma-aachieve namin ‘yung vision ni Alice Reyes and other National Artists who collaborated on this piece.”

“Rama, Hari,” inspired by the ancient Sanskrit epic, “Ramayana,” holds the prestige of being the only collaboration among National Artists Alice Reyes (direction and choreography), Ryan Cayabyab (music), Bienvenido Lumbera (lyrics and libretto), Rolando Tinio (English translation), and Salvador Bernal (production design).

Reyes takes the challenge of interweaving the dancers and singer with the musical score.  She also uses elements in Asian theater, such as shadow play, hand props, and Indian movements transposed to modern dance choreography.

On the other hand, Cayabyab’s score infuses various Southeast Asian and Western musical influences and is not restricted by mainly South Asian or Indian sound. 

Among the cast are Yadao, Ejay Arisola, Arman Ferrer, Vien King, Karylle Tatlonghari, Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, Nica Tupas, Monica Gana, Katrene San Miguel, Poppert Bernadas, Matthew San Jose, Jonel Mojica, Richardson Yadao (Ronelson’s brother), Tim Cabrera, Audie Gemora, Katrine Sunga, Maron Rozelle Mabana, Miah Canton, and Raflesia Bravo.

It also features artists of Alice Reyes Dance Philippines (ARDP), CCP’s Professional Artist Support Program (PASP), with dance trainees from Guang Ming College, Philippine High School for the Arts, De La Salle College of Saint Benilde, and other independent performers.

“Rama, Hari” made its world premiere in 1980.

Public performances are set at Manila Metropolitan Theater on Sept. 15-16 and Samsung Performing Arts Theater on Sept. 22-23.

“Rama, Hari" is presented by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts in partnership with the Metropolitan Theater, the CCP, and Birch Tree Adult Boost. Sponsors also include Milky Way and Kashmir Restaurant,

Video: Oliver Oliveros/BroadwayWorld




RELATED STORIES - Philippines

1
TWENTY QUESTIONS Gets Another Round of Performances (And Wine)! Photo
TWENTY QUESTIONS Gets Another Round of Performances (And Wine)!

After a sold-out run just four months ago, 'Twenty Questions,' Juan Ekis’ Palanca-winning one-act play, returns to the Mirror Studio Theatre in Poblacion, Makati, on the weekends from Nov. 10 to 19.

2
DLSU HTG Forges a Dream Team to Retell 1971 Sarsuwela HALIMAW Photo
DLSU HTG Forges a Dream Team to Retell 1971 Sarsuwela HALIMAW

Harlequin Theatre Guild, De La Salle University Manila’s premier theater organization, will retell Dr. Isagani Cruz’s 1971 sarsuwela 'Halimaw' (Ang Musikal ng Sinisintang Pilipinas), featuring a more contemporary pop-rap musical score.

3
Guess the Title of New PAROKYA NI EDGAR Musical; Watch Ahead of the Rest Photo
Guess the Title of New PAROKYA NI EDGAR Musical; Watch Ahead of the Rest

Newport World Resorts’ next original musical features the music catalog of another OPM rock band, Parokya ni Edgar, which has spawned hits such as 'Harana,' 'Gitara,' and 'Buloy,' among others.

4
Enter the HAMILTON Digital Ticket Lottery Starting Sept. 11. Photo
Enter the HAMILTON Digital Ticket Lottery Starting Sept. 11.

Producers Jeffrey Seller and Michael Cassel are bringing Broadway’s famed digital ticket lottery to the Philippines during the Manila run of 'Hamilton,' which plays at The Theatre at Solaire starting Sept. 17, 2023.

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned organizational communication, public relations, and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engageme... (read more about this author)

TWENTY QUESTIONS Gets Another Round of Performances (And Wine)!TWENTY QUESTIONS Gets Another Round of Performances (And Wine)!
DLSU HTG Forges a Dream Team to Retell 1971 Sarsuwela HALIMAWDLSU HTG Forges a Dream Team to Retell 1971 Sarsuwela HALIMAW
Guess the Title of New PAROKYA NI EDGAR Musical; Watch Ahead of the RestGuess the Title of New PAROKYA NI EDGAR Musical; Watch Ahead of the Rest
Enter the HAMILTON Digital Ticket Lottery Starting Sept. 11.Enter the HAMILTON Digital Ticket Lottery Starting Sept. 11.

Videos

Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater Video
Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
View all Videos

Philippines SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton
The Theatre At Solaire (9/17-11/26)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rama, Hari
Samsung Performing Arts Theater (9/22-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HALIMAW
Teresa Yuchengco Auditorium (10/04-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twenty Questions
Mirror Studio Theatre (11/10-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boses at Aral Concert
Music Museum (10/28-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You