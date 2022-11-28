Video: PETA Welcomes KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad
They will star in PETA’s new musical comedy, ‘Walang Aray.’
Manila, Philippines--Philippine Educational Theater Association, which produced hit musicals "Rak of Aegis" and "Care Divas," has officially welcomed young stars-singers KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad to its family. Estrada and Ilacad, both Star Magic contract artists, are set to lead PETA's return to producing original Filipino musicals via "Walang Aray," a humorous and entertaining take on Severino Reyes' 1898 zarzuela "Walang Sugat."
Across around 40 performances from February 17 to May 14, 2023, the young stars share the roles, Tenyong and Julia, with seasoned theater-film actors Gio Gahol, who also choreographs the show, and Marynor Madamesila.
Originally a film project, "Walang Aray" was a collaboration between prolific playwright Rody Vera and filmmaker, great-grandson, and creative heir of Severino, Jun Reyes. Mainly featuring jukebox hits, the film's production costs became too prohibitive. The project has been shelved since 2007 until a possible musical stage adaptation was pitched by Vera to PETA Artistic Director Maribel Legarda about a decade later.
The jukebox score was dropped in favor of composer-musical arranger Vince Lim's original songs--a mixed bag of pop, rap, and novelty.
As a work in progress, the initial drafts of "Walang Aray" were workshopped at PETA in 2018-2019. The material has continued to be reworked, especially its spoken dialogues, and its songs' lyrics toy with the present-day jargon and tech speak.
"It's a farce and a tribute with several layers: the musical form of the zarzuela that has been labeled as 'outdated' has been reinvented for new audiences without compromising its roots, and its historical narrative also resonates with the present time," said PETA in a statement.
"Samahan mo kaming tumindig at umibig," the cast and creatives prodded the audience at the trade launch on November 28.
The cast also has Jarred Jaicten, Kiki Baento, Carlon Matobato, Gie Onida, Norbs Portales, Neomi Gonzales, John Moran, Yeyin Dela Cruz, Ayla Garcia, Ada Tayao, Tom Bienvenida, Donn Boco, Gerard Dy, Gardo Exconde, and Csai Habla.
Ian Segarra directs the production, while Lim does the musical direction and sound design. They are joined by Julio Garcia, production designer; Jaylo Conanan, costume designer; and David Esguerra, lighting designer.
PETA's production of "Walang Aray" is made possible with industry partners Indie.go Media and Star Magic.
Tickets go on public sale on December 10, 2022.
Video: Oliver Oliveros/BroadwayWorld.com
From This Author - Oliver Oliveros
Oliver is a seasoned public relations and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engagement strategies, and writing a... (read more about this author)
November 28, 2022
Philippine Educational Theater Association, which has produced hit musicals 'Rak of Aegis' and 'Care Divas,' has officially welcomed young stars-singers KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad to its family. Estrada and Ilacad, both Star Magic contract artists, are set to lead PETA’s return to producing original Filipino musicals via 'Walang Aray,' a humorous and entertaining take on Severino Reyes’ 1898 zarzuela 'Walang Sugat.'
Video: CAROUSEL Cast, Musical Director Take Opening Night Bows
November 27, 2022
Repertory Philippines, one of the country’s pioneering theater companies, officially opened its 85th season with a reimagined production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic 'Carousel' on November 26.
VIDEO: After a Three-Year Wait, Gian Magdangal to Play Billy--Finally
November 23, 2022
Over three years ago (blame the COVID-19 pandemic), actor-singer Gian Magdangal was announced to play the conflicted leading man, Billy Bigelow, in a reimagined take on a classic, 'Carousel.'
Carlo Vergara's INDAYUGANG BANAL Streams Online, Now Thru Nov. 27
November 21, 2022
Maiba 18 Productions, Teatro 77, and Benilde Theater Arts present illustrator-playwright Carlo Vergara's newest play with songs, 'Indayugang Banal: Isang Superpowered Komedya.'
VIDEO: THE RECONCILIATION DINNER Cast Take Their Opening Weekend Bows
November 19, 2022
Multi-awarded playwright-director Floy Quintos breaks away from his self-imposed retirement from the theater to usher in Dulaang Unibersidad ng Pilipinas's 45th theatrical season with his one-act play 'The Reconciliation Dinner.'