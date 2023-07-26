Video: Khalil Ramos Talks Career Beginnings & TICK, TICK…BOOM!

Manila, Philippines--While in rehearsal, young fine actor-influencer Khalil Ramos recently sat down with BroadwayWorld for a short interview, which turned out insightful, grateful, and anxiety-driven, too, brought about by the actor’s 12 years in mainstream show business, marked with occasional highs and lows.

This year, he takes on the challenge of playing Jon, the lead character in Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical “tick, tick…BOOM!” which has amassed a wider audience thanks to the Netflix original production of the musical.

Netflix’s stage-to-screen adaptation stars Andrew Garfield as Jon, an aspiring Broadway musical theater composer still waiting for his first big break at 30.

In the staged version, Jon’s girlfriend, Susan, wants to settle and move out of the big city. Jon’s best friend, Michael, enjoys a flourishing career in advertising. While Jon still juggles waiting tables at the Moondance Diner in SoHo and the early production of his science fiction musical “Superbia,” which remains unproduced in real life.

Some of the more popular show tunes from “tick, tick…BOOM!” are “30/90,” “No More,” “Come to Your Senses,” “Louder than Words,” and “Sunday.”

In Manila, 9 Works Theatrical revisits “tick, tick…BOOM!,” post-COVID-19, directed by Robbie Guevara, from August 5 to 27, 2023, at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City.

Khalil shares the role of Jon with Jef Flores, together with stage actors Reb Atadero and Vien King, alternating as Michael, and Tanya Manalang and Kayla Rivera, alternating as Susan.

Khalil has numerous TV and film credits under his belt, some of which have garnered local and international recognition, such as “2 Cool 2 Be Forgotten,” “Liway,” “LSS,” and “Maria Clara at Ibarra.”

“As a photographer, aspiring film director, and content creator, Khalil’s creative spirit is the perfect match to Jon’s,” said the show’s producers.

Khalil marks his professional theater debut in this production.

BWW Video: Oliver Oliveros