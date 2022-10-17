Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Gerald Santos Leads the Cast of I WILL, THE MUSICAL Finale

A school tour is in the pipeline.

Philippines News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022  

Manila, Philippines--The subject of the new original Filipino-made musical, "I Will, The Musical," renowned medical doctor-philanthropist Willie Ong formally opened the show's one-night-only performance at the Manila Metropolitan Theatre on Friday night. Diagnosed with clinical depression during his early adulthood, Dr. Ong overcame such a disability surrounded by the people who most loved him, his faith in God, and his longtime mission to attend to many Filipinos who needed medical attention pro bono.

The musical's overarching theme is dealing with mental health, a condition seldom talked about among close circles but slowly gaining traction in public conversations today.

"Oo, maraming depressed ngayon, eh," Dr. Ong told BroadwayWorld.

"So dapat talaga, laban lang naman talaga tayo. Di mo man alam kung kailan darating ang tulong, dapat mag-umpisa sa sarili mo, eh. It has to come from you kase mahirap mag-expect sa ibang taong tutulong. 'Yung fire, determination, dapat mangagaling sa'yo."

In the musical, international actor-singer Gerald Santos ("Miss Saigon") plays Dr. Ong. He is supported by a formidable cast composed of Ima Castro ("Miss Saigon"), Roeder Camanag ("Chang and Eng"), Al Gatmaitan ("Magnificat"), Krizza Neri (GMA's "Protégé"), Gerhard Krysstopher, Anton Nolasco, Lance Soliman, Vince Conrad, Karl Navato, Trixie Esteban, Ruth Brillo, Hannie Jade Del Mundo, Theang Aruta, Ivy Reyes Padilla, and Hutch Tagaro Perales.

The production, which made its world premiere on virtual space around the same time last year, features book, music, and stage direction by Rommel Ramilo, assistant direction by Paul Jake Paule, musical arrangement by Jason Cabato, vocal arrangement by TJ Ramos, choreography by Leslie Dailisan, graphic and visual design by Nico Cabanit, technical direction by Elaine Evangelista, lighting design by Joco San Miguel, sound design by Marlon Sunga, costumes by Jerome Fugoso, hair and makeup by Rmes Rmes, stage management by Wenna Jarito San Miguel, co-stage management by Errylle Chloe and Christian Silang, and production management by Kimberly Claire Somoza.

Get a glimpse at "I Will, The Musical's" finale, "I Will," on top of this page. In the rousing company number, Mr. Santos leads the rest of the cast in a big song about hope and perseverance, which Dr. Ong held on to in what he referred to as a "challenging part of his life's journey."

But in Dr. Ong case, "dumating ang tulong." It's that kind of selfless service that his medical practice, and his medical doctor wife, Liza Ong, has been burning at its core.

"I Will, The Musical" has all of its musical numbers in English, but its spoken lines are a mixed bag of English, Filipino (Tagalog), and Chinese (Fukien).

A school tour is in the pipeline.

Photo: Bimbo Brillo; Video: Oliver Oliveros/BroadwayWorld

Regional Awards


From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned public relations and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engagement strategies, and writing a... (read more about this author)


Darren Espanto Covers 'Top of the World' from LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILEDarren Espanto Covers 'Top of the World' from LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE
October 12, 2022

Filipino-Canadian singer-actor Darren Espanto does a cover song of Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Joriah Kwame’s “Top of the World” from the live-action and animation hybrid film “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” which is screening now in the Philippines.
13th OF SEPTEMBER Tours Anew, this Time in Germany13th OF SEPTEMBER Tours Anew, this Time in Germany
October 10, 2022

Be Our Guest Theatricals Philippines, led by artist-teacher Riki Benedicto, is at it again: bringing '13th of September,' a Filipino adaptation of Lanie Robertson’s 'The Insanity of Mary Girard,' to international audiences. Following its pre-pandemic performances at the 9th Festival International de Theatre De Mont-Laurier, in Quebec, Canada, '13th of September' is set to debut at the touring edition of Theaterwelten in Esslingen, Germany, on Oct. 15, 2022.
Review: Uplifting, Harrowing Tales from MindanaoReview: Uplifting, Harrowing Tales from Mindanao
October 3, 2022

To say 'Anak Datu' is immensely personal and political is an understatement, and the uninitiated ticket buyer could find it rather deceitful at first. Pre-opening, TP’s marketers were masquerading the production as a play with music told in multi-universes than a multi-layered creative protest at the past Marcos Sr. regime.
Tickets to FROZEN in Singapore Now On SaleTickets to FROZEN in Singapore Now On Sale
September 30, 2022

Tickets to the Singapore debut of the hit Broadway musical 'Frozen' are now on sale, producer Disney Theatrical Productions and presenter Base Entertainment Asia have just announced. Starting at SGD 88, excluding the booking fee, 'Frozen' opens at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, from February 5, 2023.
WE WILL ROCK YOU World Tour Cast AnnouncedWE WILL ROCK YOU World Tour Cast Announced
September 28, 2022

South African performers Nicole Fernandes (Scaramouche), Stuart Brown (Galileo), Londiwe Dhlomo (Killer Queen), Craig Urbani (Khashoggi), Tiaan Rautenbach (Buddy), Richard Gau (Brit), and Danelle Cronje (Oz) are set to star in the brand-new production of Queen and Ben Elton’s rock musical 'We Will Rock You.'