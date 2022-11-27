Video: CAROUSEL Cast, Musical Director Take Opening Night Bows

Manila, Philippines-Repertory Philippines, one of the country's pioneering theater companies, officially opened its 85th season with a reimagined production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic "Carousel" on November 26.

The production marks several REP stage debuts, including its director, Toff de Venecia, and lead actors Gian Magdangal, who plays Billy Bigelow, and Karylle Tatlonghari, who plays Billy's wife, Julie Jordan-Bigelow, among others.

On top, check out the company and musical director Ejay Yatco's opening night bows.

Adapted from the play "Liliom" by Ferenc Molnar, "Carousel" is set in a small New England factory town, where a romance between a carefree carousel barker, Billy Bigelow, and a lady-like millworker, Julie Jordan, who gives up everything for him, becomes volatile and dangerous.

"Carousel" depicts scenes of domestic violence, which theatergoers should take caution of, especially in this production, where violence against women takes front and center.

"Carousel," which premiered on Broadway in 1945, was the second outing--the first was "Oklahoma!"--of composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II.

[In] "Oklahoma!, Rodgers often succeeded in making the songs flow naturally from the dialogue and express character. But it was 'Carousel' Rodgers created a thoroughly unified musical score, which also achieved truly effective coordination between music and dramatic action," said music historian Geoffrey Block.

With such a feat, Time Magazine, in 1999, named "Carousel" "Best Musical of the 20th century," setting the gold standard in musicals that ran in that period.

Also in the cast are Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante (Carrie Pipperidge), Lorenz Martinez (Enoch Snow), Noel Rayos (Jigger Craigin), Mia Bolanos (Nettie Fowler), Gia Geguinto (Louise), Roxy Aldiosa (Mrs. Mullin), Red Nuestro (David Bascombe), Cara Barredo (Heavenly Friend), Paula Paguio (Arminy), Steven Hotchkiss (Enoch Jr.), Roby Malubay (Orin Peasely), Kyla Rivera (female swing), Julio Laforteza (Timony), and Czar Decena (male swing).

The creative and production teams also have Kyla Rivera, assistant director; Stephen Vinas, choreographer; Charles Yee, set designer; Barbie Tan-Tiongco, lighting designer; Jodinand Aguillon, costume designer; Glenford Malimban, sound designer; Goldie Soon, production manager; Jamie Wilson, technical and safety director; Maxine Ramos, stage manager; and Myrene Santos, hair and makeup consultant.

REP's production of "Carousel" runs until December 18 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines' newly-opened black box theatre, Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez.

REP is under Artistic Director Liesl Batucan-Del Rosario and President-CEO Mindy Perez-Rubio, who said this production of "Carousel" is a contemporary, self-aware, and socially conscious vision of the musical for the current generation of theatergoers."

