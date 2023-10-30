Video: Ben&Ben Teases Upcoming New Musical, ONE MORE CHANCE

Manila, Philippines--Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA), Star Cinema, and folk-pop band Ben&Ben have joined forces for the film-to-stage adaptation of the cult classic “One More Chance,” whose romantic pair Popoy and Basha won the hearts of many Filipino cinemagoers since the film’s premiere in 2007.

To officially mark this unprecedented undertaking, the nine-member folk-pop band Ben&Ben stormed the PETA stage “unannounced” during the final curtain call of the musical comedy “Walang Aray” on Oct. 22, which brought the entire house into crazy uproar and wide-eyed delight.

Ben&Ben, who quipped they’re not acting in the forthcoming musical—so fret not, has agreed to feature their most romantic songs, including “Kathang Isip” (featured in the video), in the now one of the most highly-anticipated theatrical shows in 2024.

“One More Chance,” the musical, follows PETA’s previous jukebox musicals, such as “Rak of Aegis,” featuring the karaoke-favorite songs by the rock band Aegis, and “Three Stars and a Sun,” featuring the music by the late OPM icon and rap artist Francis Magalona.

“One More Chance,” the musical’s creative team and cast are yet to be announced.

For co-branding partnerships and show-buying inquiries, email PETA at petatheater@gmail.com or call 09175391112.

BWW Video: Oliver Oliveros

Photo: Steph Dela Cruz, Kovi Billones