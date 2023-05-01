VIDEO: Watch Excerpts from ANG HULING EL BIMBO (2023)

Manila, Philippines-- Full House Theater Company and Newport World Resorts' hit jukebox musical "Ang Huling El Bimbo" (AHEB), featuring hefty song selections from the late '80s to '90s Filipino alternative rock band Eraserheads, held its gala night on Apr. 27, 2023, which officially opened its third run of the beloved musical at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre.

Watch excerpts from the musical numbers "Tindahan ni Aling Nena" and "Pare Ko" from Act One in the featured video.

Inspired by the lyrics of the Eraserheads' "Ang Huling El Bimbo," AHEB tells the tale of the friendship of the once university students Hector, Anthony, and Emman and food vendor Joy as they navigate their young and eventually adult lives apart from one another.

The musical made its world premiere in 2018, which was then followed by a restaging in 2019, right before the COVID-19 pandemic. A pro-shot recording of one of AHEB's performances was streamed online in 2020, garnering at least 7 million viewers in 48 hours. Proceeds were donated to the ABS-CBN Foundation and to many healthcare workers who faced the pandemic head-on.

Michael Stuart Williams, Full House Theater Company's co-artistic director, said, "There is a nostalgic quality to the music that transports you to happier times in Act One. Then by Act Two, you are so invested in the characters and their individual stories that you are thoroughly hooked.

"And as it is with shows like this, it becomes cathartic to be taken through the gamut of emotions you will feel when you watch the show. I think it was a potent escape for those in lockdown during the pandemic."

Leading the cast are Gian Magdangal (Hector), Gab Pangilinan (Young Joy), Topper Fabregas (Young Anthony), Jamie Wilson (Sergeant Banlaoi), Sheila Francisco (Tiya Dely), Nino Alejandro (Anthony), Bullet Dumas (Emman), Anthony Rosaldo (Young Hector), Paw Castillo (Young Emman), Katrine Sunga (Joy).

Directed and choreographed by Dexter Santos (with Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo as associate director), AHEB features the book by Dingdong Novenario, dramaturgy and additional scenes and dialogues by Floy Quintos, musical direction and arrangement by Myke Salomon, choreography by Stephen Vinas and Ernest Fritz Esase, scenic design by Gino Gonzales, lighting design by Monino Duque, costume design by Marlon Rivera, projection design by GA Fallarme, sound design by Rards Corpus and Arvy Dimaculangan, and hair and makeup design by Elliza Aurelio.

Maestro Rodel Colmenar or Michael Jacinto conducts the nine-piece Manila Philharmonic Orchestra in all the performances.

Other members of the cast include Abi Sulit, Fritz Esase, Stephen Vinas, Natasha Cabrera-Cruz, Mica Fajardo, Jasper John Jimenez, Jordan Andrews, Cara Barredo, Red Nuestro, Emerson Evangelio, Rofe Jephonie Villarino, Cheska Quimno, Iya Villanueva, Eduardson Evangelio, Mark Anthony Grantos, Gie Onida, Julia Santiago, Liway Perez, Francis Gatmaytan, Jules Dela Paz, Miah Canton, Joshua Bajado, Rapah Manalo, Jep Go, Teetin Villanueva, Sophia Bragais, Kathryn Panlilio, Ramjean Entera, OJ Mariano, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Jonathan Tadioan. Benedix Ramos, Jam Binay, John MC Dela Cruz, Khalil Tambio, James Uy, and Noel Rayos.

AHEB was recognized at the 2019 and 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the 2021 Anvil Awards, and the 11th Gawad Buhay Awards.

In-person, it has been seen by more than 150,000 theatergoers since 2018.

