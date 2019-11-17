VIDEO: Take a Backstage Tour at CATS!

Manila, Philippines - A select group of journalists have visited the backstage at The Theatre at Solaire in Paranaque City to explore first-hand the behind-the-scenes of the Broadway musical Cats. The international touring company's stage manager, Jordan Goff, was our able guide.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's blockbuster musical Cats, which is based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, and presented in Manila by GMG Theatrical Productions and David Ian Productions, runs now through 1 December 2019.

Cats premiered on Broadway in 1982, where it ran for 7,485 performances in 18 years. The show was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Theatre Company.

Directed by Trevor Nunn and choreographed by Gillian Lynne, this revival production of Cats features the makeup design by John Napier and Karen Dawson; set design by John Napier and Alan Walker; orchestrations by Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Cullen; musical direction by Mathieu Serradell; sound design by Greg Pink, and lighting design by David Hershey and Howard Eaton, along with Chrissie Cartwright, associate choreographer and director to Gillian Lynne and Trevor Nunn, and Bill Deamer, "Gumbie Cat" tap choreographer.

In Cats, "the 'Jellicle Cats' come out to play on one special night of the year: the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one, they tell their life stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy - their wise and benevolent leader - who must choose one of the cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life," its synopsis says.

"One thing I love about this show is this cockroach head! Everything that is found on the set is supposed to be found in the junkyard or used by the cats' ingenuity to be built together. [Referring to the cockroach headgear] I love that this is a tea strainer, this a black plastic bag, and this a bottle brush made into a costume," Goff told us. (Watch the featured video to find out other interesting finds backstage!)

Cats features Joanna Ampil (Grizabella), Nicholas Pound (Old Deuteronomy), Harry Francis (Quazo/Mistoffelees), Luke Fraser Yates (Munkustrap), George Hinson (Rum Tum Tugger), Joe Henry (Mungojerrie), Gavin Eden (Skimbleshanks), Kirsty Ingram (Rumpelteazer), Elizabeth Futter (Jellylorum), Sally Frith (Bombalurina), Erica-Jayne Alden (Demeter), Amy Whittle (Jennyanydots), Ellie Young (Victoria/White Cat), Holly Willock (Jemima), Danielle Cato (Cassandra), Gabrielle Cocca (Tantomile), Cian Hughes (Carbucketty), Rhys Batten (Coricopat), Thomas Inge (Macavity/Admetus), Mukeni Nel (Bill Bailey), Lloyd Davies (Alonzo), Andrew Keelan (Bustopher Jones/Asparagus), Abigail Dever (Swing), Alexandra Wright (Swing), Elly Shaw (Swing), Liam Buckland (Swing), Lee Nicholson (Swing), Brian O'Muiri (Swing), and Barry Haywood (Walking cover).

BUY TICKETS: Presented in Manila by GMG Theatrical Productions and David Ian Productions, Cats plays now through 1 December 2019, at The Theatre at Solaire in Paranaque City.

