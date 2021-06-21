VIDEO: Ballet Philippines Presents World Premiere of 'Ang Tatlong Pag-ibig ni Jose'

On the occasion of the National Hero of the Philippines, Dr. José Protacio Rizal Mercado y Alonso Realonda's 160th Birthday, Ballet Philippines and the Yuchengco Museum at Y Space at the Yuchengco Museum present the world premiere of "Ang Tatlong Pag-ibig ni Jose."

While its title may bring visions of romance and the quintessential choice a man needs to make when choosing among three partners, this version of Rizal's life, as told through an emotion-charged ballet performance, gives a fresh take on his last thoughts before his life was taken by firing squad in Bagumbayan.

"Ang Tatlong Pag-ibig ni Jose," as performed by Ballet Philippines core dancers, artfully exhibits the hardship Rizal went through to achieve the freedom and rights that every Filipino enjoys today.

On this special day, let us remember Rizal with renewed appreciation.

