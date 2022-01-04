Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ballet Philippines Core Dancers Discuss What They're Grateful For

Jan. 4, 2022  

Dancers from Ballet Philippines released a video talking about what they are grateful for, as 2021 came to a close, and we welcome the new year.

The company writes on its Facebook page: "Though the year was filled with serious challenges, BP Core Dancers call to mind what they are each grateful for and in doing so, set off a spark of gratitude that gives us a renewed hope to face the year ahead with strength, resilience, and excitement for great things to come!"

Check out the video below!


