Upstart Productions Raises Funds for People Behind the Scenes This Sat., 5/9

(L-R) Joel Trinidad, Carla Guevara-Laforteza, Ice Seguerra, Topper Fabregas

For its 10th anniversary, Upstart Productions (Company, Spamalot) presents an online mini-concert to benefit the people working behind the scenes, whose livelihoods have also been affected by the current health crisis.

Billed as Upstart: 10 For 10, the digital concert features ten artists and ten songs from the theater group's first major musical, Breakups & Breakdowns, which features the music by Rony Fortich and lyrics by Joel Trinidad.

"Most people equate theater with actors," Trinidad says. "But actors would be nothing without all the people who support them [behind the curtain]."

The fundraiser, which will be available on Upstart Productions' Facebook Page, on 9 May 2020, at 8 p.m., has Fortich, Carla Guevara-Laforteza, Jenny Jamora and Reuben Uy (who were part of the original cast), Ice Seguerra (who produced the show's original cast recording), Topper Fabregas, Lorenz Martinez, Felix Rivera, Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, and Jill Pena - all of whom have done a production or two under Upstart Productions in the past ten years.

Open House Fundraiser and Philstage are the presenters of the online concert.

Please donate via the following methods:

Ticket2Me: bit.ly/Upstart10for10

GCash: Noel Laurel Trinidad 09178116156

UCPB: Upstart Productions Inc. C/A 20177-000194-3





