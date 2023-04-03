Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
UnionBank Credit Cardholders Get the First Dibs on HAMILTON

‘Manila gets the first show [in Asia], UnionBank cardholders get the first dibs,’ says UnionBank.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Manila, Philippines--UnionBank of the Philippines, in partnership with GMG Productions, will hold an exclusive booking period to give its credit cardholders early access to tickets to the Asian premiere of "Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda's most successful Broadway title to date.

Anticipating sold-out performances, especially "Hamilton" will run in Manila for a limited engagement only, UnionBank will open the "Hamilton" exclusive booking period before the tickets go on public sale on April 24.

Do note an extended pre-sale will also be offered to both UnionBank credit cardholders and those who signed up for the "Hamilton Waitlist."

Bob Sewell, co-presenter of "Hamilton" in Manila and producer at GMG Productions, said, "We are thrilled that 'Hamilton' will be making its Asian Premiere in Manila [at The Theatre at Solaire]. We can't wait for Filipino audiences to see this incredible show. We are also so excited to be working with UnionBank, who have shared our enthusiasm from day one."

"We could not be prouder to partner with GMG Productions for 'Hamilton' Manila's pre-sale," Vishal Kadian, UnionBank card and loans head, said. "Along with being the Best Digital Bank, we are committed to offering our customers truly amazing and exclusive experiences, and this is just one of many to come."

"Hamilton's" Asian premiere is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater, and Michael Cassel, and presented in Manila by GMG Productions.

The musical tells the unlikely story of one of America's Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton, who served as the first United States treasurer from 1789-1795. An immigrant orphan born in the West Indies, Hamilton was young and impoverished yet determined to make a mark on this new country.

"Hamilton," which features a score blending rap, hip-hop, R&B, and Broadway, and has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors, boasts songs many young people have memorized by heart, such as "Alexander Hamilton," "My Shot," The Schuyler Sisters," "Satisfied," "The Room Where it Happens," and "Burn."

Main Photo: UnionBank and Daniel Boud




