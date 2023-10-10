The Manila Cathedral Holds Ninth Pipe Organ Concert

The Manila Cathedral is home to the country’s biggest pipe organ.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

The Manila Cathedral Holds Ninth Pipe Organ Concert

Manila, Philippines--The Manila Cathedral, in partnership with the Jesuit Communications Foundation, brings back the Pipe Organ Festival, including the Ninth Pipe Organ Concert, titled “Our Hearts, Healed & Heard,” at the Immaculate Conception, Manila Metropolitan Cathedral, in Intramuros, Manila, on Fri., Oct. 13, 2023, starting at 8 p.m.

The concert features the Manila Cathedral-Basilica Choir, with guest performers Kammerchor Manila, Musica Chiesa, Young Voices of the Philippines, soprano-theater actress Lara Maigue, and singer-actor Mike Shimamoto. 

Fr. Carmelo “Jek” Aranda, Fr. Joselito “Jojo” Buenafe, Fr. Carlo Magno Marcelo, and the alumni priests from the San Carlos Seminary are expected to participate.

The concert is a night of reflection, music, and thanksgiving; this edition also marks the return of the Pipe Organ Festival since its last celebration in 2018. 

This year’s program will create a space to listen and feel God’s constant presence through the guidance of diocesan priests.  Across the reflections, songs about love, healing, and mission will be performed by the esteemed choirs and guest artists.

Admission is free; avail slots at the Manila Cathedral Office or JesCom’s Tanging Yaman Store.



