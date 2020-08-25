Teatro ni Juan Retells the Myth Behind the Bakunawa

The mythological creature Bakunawa, a serpent-like dragon, is front and center in Marikina City-based Teatro ni Juan's new musical.

Manila, Philippines - The mythological creature Bakunawa, a serpent-like dragon, is front and center in Marikina City-based Teatro ni Juan's new musical. Supplemented by BKNW Rising, the musical is introduced in a three-part online anthology featuring early drafts and demos. Check out BKNWRising.com.

Teatro ni Juan adapts the Filipino myth into present-day, exploring the possibilities of retelling the tragic tale of the Bakunawa, which has been believed to spawn eclipses whenever it tries to devour the moon.

The musical features the music and lyrics by Mike Caranza and Carlo Gianan, and the book and direction by Mikko Angeles.

"The lore of the Bakunawa truly fits for the times as it challenges society's fanaticism to uncover the dark reality we continue to live in. It also sheds light on establishing identities and drawing the thin line between a hero and a villain, myth and reality," said Ana Rae Tambaoan, publicity manager, in a statement.

The BKNW Rising online series premieres on 6 September; its second and third episodes stream on 31 October (the night of the Blue Moon) and 30 November (lunar eclipse).

For interested partners and more information, contact Paola Neyra at email contact.teatronijuan@gmail.com.

Shows View More Philippines Stories Related Articles