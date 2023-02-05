Tanghalang Pilipino Brings Back ANG PAG-UUSIG, a Filipino Adaptation of Miller's 'The Crucible'

Manila, Philippines--Right on the heels of the play "Anak Datu's" winning streak this awards season, Tanghalang Pilipino restages another of its most-acclaimed productions, "Ang Pag-uusig," a Filipino adaptation of Arthur Miller's classic play "The Crucible." It runs from February 17 to March 12, 2023, at the Cultural Center of the Philippines' black box theatre (Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez) across the Star City theme park.

Miller's "The Crucible" dramatizes a partially fictionalized account of the Salem witch trials in colonial Massachusetts between 1692 and 1693. In 2019, a stripped-down presentation of Miller's most popular title debuted on Off-Broadway, where more than a dozen actors examine the similarities between the Salem witch trials and McCarthyism--a practice of false accusations of subversion and treason-and the current political state, which keeps to the same thread as TP's interpretation.

Directed by CCP Artistic Director Dennis Marasigan and translated into Filipino by Jerry Respeto, Ph.D., "Ang Pag-uusig" held its world premiere in September 2017. The original production won six awards from the 10th Gawad Buhay Awards, including Outstanding Play, Outstanding Stage Direction, and Outstanding Translation/Adaptation.

Original cast members Marco Viaña, Jonathan Tadioan, Lhorvie Nuevo, and Antonette Go return in this year's remounting of "Ang Pag-uusig." They'll be joined by Aggy Mago, Arjhay Babon, Earle Figuracion, Mark Lorenz, Edrick Alcontado, Vince Macapobre, Heart Puyong, Judie Dimayuga, Mitzi Comia, Sarah Monay, Monique Nellas-Bagadiong, Daniel Gregorio, and Francesca Dela Cruz.

The rest of the artistic team members are Ohm David, set designer; TJ Ramos, sound designer; Daniel Gregorio and the late James Reyes, costume designer.

This production of "Ang Pag-uusig" is part of TP's 36th theater season. The company aims to revisit the Philippines' historical past and people while examining the Filipinos' current struggles and sociopolitical climate--and how do we respond to these challenges?

In April 2023, TP is poised at staging "Nekropolis," a play by Guelan Luarca and Charles Yee. The production probes and dramatizes death and power in recent years.

(TP Photo/Paw Castillo)