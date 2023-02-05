Tanghalan Mandaluyong Looks Back at the Pandemic, And Marches On

Manila, Philippines--Aliw Awards' Best Cultural Group nominee Tanghalan Mandaluyong Inc., a nonprofit and community-based theater company whose original purpose was to introduce the rudiments of the performing arts among the less-privileged youths in Mandaluyong City, is one shining example of a selfless warrior. Amid the onslaught of COVID-19 and lockdowns of countless cities and barangays, members of the organization--both young and adults--braved the streets to lend their helping hand.

Their weapon against the dreaded virus: compassion for others.

During TMI's recent annual get-together and "Gabi ng Parangal," we're thrilled to have sat down with Chummy Quimpo, one of the TMI's pioneers who acts and writes for the group. One of his most recent plays, "Manda at Luyong," tells the origins of their hometown, Mandaluyong, is set to premiere this year.

On video, Quimpo recalls TMI's unwavering spirit during the height of the pandemic and gives us just the right amount of tease of what's in store from these notable actors, creatives, and community volunteers this year.

Established in 2011, TMI began with volunteer actors from various theater companies. Collectively, they staged a senakulo, a re-enactment of Christ's passion and death during the Holy Week. Since then, the organization has been holding summer performing arts workshops, talent shows, short films aired on television, and charitable events.

Ronel Coronado is TMI's founder. He is joined by Japoy Dones, chairman-executive director; Laurent Mercado, president and managing director; Ralph Finuliar, vice-president (external); Valerie Dantis, vice-president (internal); Sam Guerrero, secretary; Carla Herrera, assistant secretary; Edwin Baloloy, treasurer; Rodel Bantilan, auditor; JM Bonifacio, public relations officer, and Patricia Blances, public information officer.

Its board of directors comprises Coronado, Efriel Raymundo, Charlemagne Pobre, Jay Ar Antiojo, Rona Calmerin, Bheallyn Palaroan, Lennio Antiojo, and Lalaine Mercado.

(BWW Video/Oliver Oliveros)