Tanghalan Mandaluyong Looks Back at the Pandemic, And Marches On

Their weapon against the dreaded virus: compassion for others.

Feb. 05, 2023  

Manila, Philippines--Aliw Awards' Best Cultural Group nominee Tanghalan Mandaluyong Inc., a nonprofit and community-based theater company whose original purpose was to introduce the rudiments of the performing arts among the less-privileged youths in Mandaluyong City, is one shining example of a selfless warrior. Amid the onslaught of COVID-19 and lockdowns of countless cities and barangays, members of the organization--both young and adults--braved the streets to lend their helping hand.

During TMI's recent annual get-together and "Gabi ng Parangal," we're thrilled to have sat down with Chummy Quimpo, one of the TMI's pioneers who acts and writes for the group. One of his most recent plays, "Manda at Luyong," tells the origins of their hometown, Mandaluyong, is set to premiere this year.

On video, Quimpo recalls TMI's unwavering spirit during the height of the pandemic and gives us just the right amount of tease of what's in store from these notable actors, creatives, and community volunteers this year.

Established in 2011, TMI began with volunteer actors from various theater companies. Collectively, they staged a senakulo, a re-enactment of Christ's passion and death during the Holy Week. Since then, the organization has been holding summer performing arts workshops, talent shows, short films aired on television, and charitable events.

Ronel Coronado is TMI's founder. He is joined by Japoy Dones, chairman-executive director; Laurent Mercado, president and managing director; Ralph Finuliar, vice-president (external); Valerie Dantis, vice-president (internal); Sam Guerrero, secretary; Carla Herrera, assistant secretary; Edwin Baloloy, treasurer; Rodel Bantilan, auditor; JM Bonifacio, public relations officer, and Patricia Blances, public information officer.

Its board of directors comprises Coronado, Efriel Raymundo, Charlemagne Pobre, Jay Ar Antiojo, Rona Calmerin, Bheallyn Palaroan, Lennio Antiojo, and Lalaine Mercado.

Tanghalang Pilipino Brings Back ANG PAG-UUSIG, a Filipino Adaptation of Miller's 'The Crucible'
Right on the heels of the play “Anak Datu’s” winning streak this awards season, Tanghalang Pilipino restages another of its most-acclaimed productions, “Ang Pag-uusig,” a Filipino adaptation of Arthur Miller’s classic play “The Crucible.” It runs from February 17 to March 12, 2023, at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ black box theatre (Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez) across the Star City theme park.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Cebu City Premieres John Caird & Paul Gordon's DADDY LONG LEGS This Week
The two-hander period musical 'Daddy Long Legs,' featuring the book by John Caird (Royal Shakespeare Company) and the music and lyrics by Paul Gordon ('Jane Eyre' on Broadway), will make its Cebu City premiere on February 3, 2023, at the Siddhartha Theater, Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts.
Cebu City Premieres John Caird & Paul Gordon's DADDY LONG LEGS, Feb. 3
The two-hander period musical 'Daddy Long Legs,' featuring the book by John Caird (Royal Shakespeare Company) and the music and lyrics by Paul Gordon ('Jane Eyre' on Broadway), will make its Cebu City premiere on February 3, 2023, at the Siddhartha Theater, Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts. Directed by Penelop Ong (Vaudeville Theatre Company), the production will run until February 5.

February 5, 2023

Aliw Awards’ Best Cultural Group nominee Tanghalan Mandaluyong Inc., a nonprofit and community-based theater company whose original purpose was to introduce the rudiments of the performing arts among the less-privileged youths in Mandaluyong City, is one shining example of a selfless warrior.
February 5, 2023

Right on the heels of the play “Anak Datu’s” winning streak this awards season, Tanghalang Pilipino restages another of its most-acclaimed productions, “Ang Pag-uusig,” a Filipino adaptation of Arthur Miller’s classic play “The Crucible.” It runs from February 17 to March 12, 2023, at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ black box theatre (Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez) across the Star City theme park.
January 31, 2023

The two-hander period musical 'Daddy Long Legs,' featuring the book by John Caird (Royal Shakespeare Company) and the music and lyrics by Paul Gordon ('Jane Eyre' on Broadway), will make its Cebu City premiere on February 3, 2023, at the Siddhartha Theater, Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts.
January 20, 2023

The two-hander period musical 'Daddy Long Legs,' featuring the book by John Caird (Royal Shakespeare Company) and the music and lyrics by Paul Gordon ('Jane Eyre' on Broadway), will make its Cebu City premiere on February 3, 2023, at the Siddhartha Theater, Guang Ming Institute of Performing Arts. Directed by Penelop Ong (Vaudeville Theatre Company), the production will run until February 5.
January 17, 2023

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Disney’s 'Frozen,' the hit Broadway musical, offers a limited number of discounted tickets at S$18 off until January 25, 2023. Based on the highest-grossing film of 2013, 'Frozen,' the film-to-stage adaptation, sets foot in the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, from February 5 to March 19.
