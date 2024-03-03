THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY Debuts in Manila

Manila, Philippines--London’s smash theatrical concert “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” a loving musical tribute to the famed American folk-rock duo, has just made its only Asian stop this year at The Theatre at Solaire.

The concert continues to book UK/Ireland, North America, and other European countries till August this year.

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story” took the audience at the jam-packed Solaire theatre back to the duo’s humble beginnings in the ‘60s and through the ups and downs of their career. One of the best-selling acts at the time, Simon & Garfunkel spawned at least three global hits: “The Sound of Silence,” “Mrs. Robinson,” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

For the fans, the concert was packed with musical numbers beyond the duo’s signature songs, whose catchy melodies appeal to multi-generations, along with insightful lyrics that stick to you for a long time. Part of the song line-up were “Hey Schoolgirl,” “He Was My Brother,” “Bleeker Street,” “Homeward Bound,” and “Cecilia,” among others.

Its encore lifted the audience from their seats as actor-musicians James William Pattison (Paul Simon) and Charles Blyth (Art Garfunkel) performed timeless classics “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “The Boxer.”

Accompanied by nostalgic and contemporary visuals on a large screen, Pattison and Blyth recalled in their spiels the subject’s childhood friendship, musical pursuits, and the social and political environment in the ‘60s to ‘70s America, which influenced the pair’s music. Many of their songs had family, love, and loss themes.

Torn between potential solo careers and artistic differences, the pair split in 1970. However, they reunited for a concert in Central Park, New York 1981, performing before over 500,000 fans.

Simon & Garfunkel won over 10 Grammy Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

In “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” Pattison and Blyth, who sang in a distinctive perfect harmony, similar to the combined sound fans of Simon & Garfunkel were enamored with, were in good company with a three-piece band. Leon Camfield played the bass guitar, Harrison White played keyboards and guitar, and Harry Denton played drums. Pattison also played the acoustic guitar in most of the numbers.

A confessed fan of Simon & Garfunkel, Dean Elliot directed the show, with Cameron Potts as his co-director.

Concert Republic has presented “The Simon & Garfunkel” at the Theatre at Solaire.

Photos: Sany Chua

