SIX The Musical to Premiere in the Philippines

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manila, Philippines--Direct from London’s West End, SIX The Musical will have a limited run at The Theatre at Solaire from Oct. 1 to 20, 2024.

From Tudor queens to pop icons, SIX follows the six wives of King Henry VIII, known for his six marriages and clashes with the church. The six wives “take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st-century girl power.” It tells the stories of Catherine of Aragon, the first wife, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr, reclaiming their narratives.

SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has won 35 awards, including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (music and lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Since its premiere in 2017, it has been seen by over 3.5 million people worldwide every year and has toured the United States, Canada, Australia, and South Korea.

The musical celebrates 1,000 Broadway performances this weekend.

In addition, its Broadway album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Cast album charts and surpassed at least six million streams in its first month. The album has been streamed over 66 million times and received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, and George Stiles, in association with GMG Productions, are bringing SIX to Manila.

"Bringing SIX The Musical to Manila is a momentous occasion. The energy and impact of this production are unparalleled, and we believe Manila audiences are in for a royal treat. This is not just a show but an experience that celebrates the strength and resilience of women in a way that is both entertaining and empowering,” said GM Productions CEO Carlos Candal.

Tickets go on public sale starting April 19, 2024, via TicketWorld.com.ph.

UnionBank, the show’s pre-sale partner, will offer exclusive first access to tickets from April 15 to 17, 2024. Join the waitlist at GMG-Productions.com.

Photo: Pamela Raith