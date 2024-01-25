Review: PRINSIPE BAHAGHARI is Ripe with Life's Foremost Lessons

'Prinsipe Bahaghari,' a Filipino adaptation of 'The Little Prince,' plays this weekend, Jan. 26-28.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards Photo 1 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards
Nigel Huckle, Laurence Mossman to Star in MISS SAIGON Photo 2 Nigel Huckle, Laurence Mossman to Star in MISS SAIGON
Review: PRINSIPE BAHAGHARI is Ripe with Life's Foremost Lessons Photo 3 Review: PRINSIPE BAHAGHARI is Ripe with Life's Foremost Lessons

Review: PRINSIPE BAHAGHARI is Ripe with Life's Foremost Lessons

Manila, Philippines--The 1943 children’s novel by French writer poet Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, “The Little Prince,” is a classic literary piece meant for adults. Instead of children-friendly explorations of friendship, love, and fantasy, it blows heavier with darker themes of loneliness, obsession, and loss.

Through the years, it has sold 140 million copies and has been adapted into various formats, such as films, pop-up books, and stage productions. One of the more recent stage adaptations of “The Little Prince” was the Filipino puppet play “Prinsipe Bahaghari,” whose idea was hatched as a thesis project in 2019.  Written in old-form Tagalog by Vladimeir Gonzales and directed by Aina Ramolete, the puppet play follows Saint-Exupéry’s narrative and original intent.

In the novel, the narrator recollects his time with an interplanetary traveler, a prepubescent prince whom he met on Earth in the Sahara Desert, one of the prince’s itineraries.

The author chose an adult narrator, the pilot, over the title character since it is intended for adults. It’s been said Saint-Exupéry’s young self has inspired the prince. On the other hand, the pilot was his older self—an experienced aviator.

This conceit, or its extended metaphor, makes “The Little Prince” all the more intriguing among young audiences and the not-so-young who can’t get enough of it.

However, in “Prinsipe Bahaghari," its creative team reimagines the pilot and the prince’s whimsical world by “Filipinizing” it. Local cultures, symbols, and mythical creatures make their cameos, such as the local hibiscus (gumamela), the moon eater (bakunawa), and the stray cat (pusa).

On stage, rattan-made puppets depicting the pilot and the prince come alive with the help of “Mulat” puppeteers (Arvy Dimaculangan, Jeremy Bravo, Sig Pecho, et al.) clad in black—with their faces covered—and visible to the audience.

Off-stage, voice actors (Kherwind Zane Duron, Ron Capinding, Miah Canton, et al.) perform Gonzales’ poetic, reflective Old Tagalog lines in a calm and measured tone.

The actors get to sing Dimaculangan and Jep Gabon's songs, which are primarily catchy, if not too repetitive.

Whether you’re a kid in the audience awed by the countless motion graphics (Steven Tansiongco) projected on the stage’s set (Ohm David) or an adult who was told had become narrow-minded as adulthood responsibilities have piled up, “Prinsipe Bahaghari” is a one-hour trip to the theatre that will leave you with fond memories or with the most powerful life lessons.

We’re reminded, “May mga larawan at kulay na sa puso lamang abot-tanaw.”

"Prinsipe Bahaghari," a Filipino adaptation of "The Little Prince," plays this weekend, Jan. 26-28, 2024, at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater, Circuit Makati.

Photo: Vladimeir Gonzales




RELATED STORIES - Philippines

1
Review: PRINSIPE BAHAGHARI is Ripe with Lifes Foremost Lessons Photo
Review: PRINSIPE BAHAGHARI is Ripe with Life's Foremost Lessons

he 1943 children’s novel by French writer poet Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, 'The Little Prince,' is a classic literary piece meant for adults. Instead of children-friendly explorations of friendship, love, and fantasy, it blows heavier with darker themes of loneliness, obsession, and loss.

2
Nigel Huckle, Laurence Mossman to Star in MISS SAIGON Photo
Nigel Huckle, Laurence Mossman to Star in MISS SAIGON

Two familiar names, Nigel Huckle and Laurence Mossman, have made the list released by GWB Entertainment and GMG Productions, which unveiled the complete cast of 'Miss Saigon.'

3
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Philippines! Winners include Dulaang UP and more.

4
JC Santos and Cedrick Juan: Exemplary Theater Peers Photo
JC Santos and Cedrick Juan: Exemplary Theater Peers

JC Santos and Cedrick Juan are theater actors who crossed into mainstream entertainment, offering what they can as stage-trained artists. However, their triumphs in their careers and the now extended annual Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) didn't come as an overnight success.

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned organizational communication, public relations, and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engageme... (read more about this author)

Review: PRINSIPE BAHAGHARI is Ripe with Life's Foremost LessonsReview: PRINSIPE BAHAGHARI is Ripe with Life's Foremost Lessons
Nigel Huckle, Laurence Mossman to Star in MISS SAIGONNigel Huckle, Laurence Mossman to Star in MISS SAIGON
Rachelle Ann Go Reprises Eliza in SingaporeRachelle Ann Go Reprises Eliza in Singapore
Photos: Take a Peek at SABAYBAYAN Rehearsal; Performances Set Jan. 14Photos: Take a Peek at SABAYBAYAN Rehearsal; Performances Set Jan. 14

Videos

You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES Video
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES
Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Video
Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII Video
Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII
View all Videos

Philippines SHOWS
Miss Saigon in Philippines Miss Saigon
The Theatre at Solaire (3/23-5/05)
Prinsipe Bahaghari in Philippines Prinsipe Bahaghari
Powermac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater (1/26-1/28)
The Lifespan of A Fact in Philippines The Lifespan of A Fact
Siddhartha Theatre, Guang Ming College (2/17-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You