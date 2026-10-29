Review: BONGGA' KA DAY! Glitters as it Bids Farewell

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Manila, Philippines—As Newport World Resorts, Viva, and The Philippine Star's joint production of "Bongga' Ka Day!," a jukebox musical based on the hits and lesser-known songs by '70s OPM band Hotdog, prepares for its final curtain call tomorrow, October 31, audiences are left with a vibrant, disco-lit spectacle on a massive stage at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

However, overall, the production relies on its aesthetic offerings and committed performers—its central love triangle: Atasha Muhlach as Annie, KD Estrada as Burn, Sam Concepcion as Romer—rather than the strength of its story, written by Liza Magtoto. Solid, logical storytelling is often the Achilles' heel of the jukebox musical genre—but we've seen better ones told, such as another Magtoto work, "Rak of Aegis," Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice's "Jersey Boys," or Douglas McGrath's "Beautiful."

"Bongga' Ka Day!" tends to cover several agendas all at once: reinvent the fashion house "House of Pasion," earn a spot at discotheque Coco Banana, or meld fashion with women empowerment, similar to "Legally Blonde's" Elle Woods.

Magtoto's script feels undercooked, leaving characters such as Annie, Burn, and Romer without the vital backstories that would help the audience form deep emotional attachments. Coupled with veteran director Chris Millado's less-than-thought-out direction, the storytelling frequently wanders into illogical, confusing territory, mainly in Act One, only occasionally in Act Two. For instance, "House of Passion" supervisor Toots (Gerhard Krysstopher) frowns at latecomer Annie in Act One, and then they are suddenly best friends in Act Two.

From left: Anthony Rosaldo (Romer alternate), KD Estrada (Burn), Atasha Muhlach (Annie), Sam Concepcion (Romer), and Jeff Moses (Romer alternate)

Nevertheless, the cast's mainstream show biz names take the stage. Muhlach, who had her share of online bashers when she was announced to star, anchors the musical as the spirited title character, Annie (She undeniably proved her doubters wrong). Young actor-singer KD Estrada, who has bloomed into a more confident, nuanced actor, delivers a grounded charm in Burn. At the same time, stage favorite and ever-dependable Sam Concepcion displays his signature triple-threat skills as Romer.

Across the board, the rest of the cast is nothing short of tireless. From its supporting players Jackie Lou Blanco (Aurora Pasion), Air Paz-Pablico (Suzy), Yani Lopez (Iste), John Lapus (Tarurit), Akie Cedilla (Amor), and Krysstopher (Toots) to its energetic ensemble, every performer gives their absolute all to ignite the Newport stage.

Adding to the narrative disconnect, musical director Vince Lim strays noticeably from the signature, beloved Hotdog sound that inspired OPM's Manila Sound in the '70s. While the Manila Sound influence remains identifiable, Lim's musical arrangements depart from the original flavor that made these classic hits so enduring in the first place. In the production, the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Mickey Jacinto, plays Lim's re-arrangements live.

Where "Bongga' Ka, Day!" indisputably succeeds is in its eye-catching design and stage movement. Ohm David's sets effortlessly transform the stage into the glittering world of Coco Banana. Stephen Viñas's choreography is dynamic, precise, and peppy, especially in "Badaf Forver," "Beh Buti Nga," and the title song. Hershee Tantiado's period-accurate costumes, paired with Johann dela Fuente's vibrant hair and makeup design, deliver eye candy. Meanwhile, Bene Manaois's seamless video projections stand out as one of the evening's finest elements.

If you're looking for believable, resonant storytelling, "Bongga' Ka, Day!" may leave you wanting. But if you wish to catch the final hours of a flashy, visually stunning tribute to the Manila Sound era, "Bongga' Ka, Day! "'s final performances at the Newport Performing Arts Theater are still worth a visit before the disco ball stops spinning.

Photos: Newport World Resorts

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