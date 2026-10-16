Joanna Ampil to Star as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in the Philippines

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Filipina theatre star Joanna Ampil will take on the legendary role of Norma Desmond in the Philippine production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard. The production will open in August 2027 for a strictly limited engagement at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati.

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, Sunset Boulevard is based on the landmark Billy Wilder film.

Set against the glittering yet unforgiving world of 1940s Hollywood, the musical follows struggling screenwriter Joe Gillis, whose chance encounter with forgotten silent-film star Norma Desmond draws him into a world of faded glamour, dangerous illusion, and consuming obsession. Still convinced that the cameras are waiting for her return, Norma sees in Joe an opportunity to reclaim the stardom she believes was unjustly taken from her.

As ambition and desperation collide, their relationship leads them towards a devastating and unforgettable conclusion.

Joanna Ampil, whose distinguished international career has included leading performances in the West End and on stages around the world, will bring her celebrated dramatic and vocal artistry to one of musical theatre’s most demanding and coveted roles.

The production will be directed by Nelsito Gomez and will feature an all-star Filipino and international cast and creative team, with an original classic staging created especially for Philippine audiences. Sunset Boulevard is presented by CueCraft Entertainment, by arrangement with LW Entertainment Ltd.

Based on Wilder’s celebrated film noir, Sunset Boulevard is a gripping story of ambition, obsession, lost fame, and the destructive allure of Hollywood. Since its stage premiere, the musical has captivated audiences around the world and received numerous Tony and Laurence Olivier Awards.

The score features some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most enduring songs, including “With One Look,” “As If We Never Said Goodbye,” “The Perfect Year,” and the powerful title number, “Sunset Boulevard.”

Theatre

Kim in Miss Saigon (London/ Sydney/ UK Tour/ 10th Anniversary), Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar (London/ Tokyo), Éponine in Les Misérables (London/ Odyssey Arena Concert), Fantine in Les Misérables (London/ Windsor Concert for HM Queen Elizabeth II), Grizabella in Cats (London/ UK / Europe/ Middle East/ Asia Tours), Mimi in Rent (Europe Tour), Christmas Eve in Avenue Q (London), Sheila in Hair (London), Francesca in The Bridges of Madison County (Manila), Maria in West Side Story (Manila), Maria in The Sound of Music (Manila), Nellie in South Pacific (Manila), Thanh in The Real Love (Los Angeles), Heidi in I Sing! (London), June in The Musical of Musicals (London), Blue Fairy in Pinocchio (Singapore), The Magic of Disney (London), Defying Gravity (Sydney), Saki Arima in Your Lie in April (London), Bloody Mary in South Pacific (Chichester/ London/ UK Tour), Jenna in the international premiere of Waitress (Manila), Carlotta Giudiccelli as the coloratura diva in The Phantom of the Opera (London), and as the first female The Engineer in the reimagined Miss Saigon (Sheffield).

Television/Film

Broken News (BBC), The Quest (BBC), Mummy Autopsy (Discovery), Call Me Tita (Netflix/ iWantTFC), Babae Sa Septic Tank 3 (Netflix/ iWantTFC), Maalaala Mo Kaya Kadena (iWantTFC) and Flower of Evil (Viu/ iWantTFC). She portrayed Candida in the feature film musical Ang Larawan/ The Portrait (Netflix) winning the Metro-Manila Film Festival and the Gawad-Urian Best Actress Awards. She performed Grizabella in the 40th Anniversary Tour of Cats during the height of Covid-19 pandemic and at one point the only performing production in the world. This is chronicled in the documentary film The Show Must Go On (Apple TV+).

Recordings

Miss Saigon (The Complete Symphonic Recording) as Kim, Jesus Christ Superstar (London Revival Cast) as Mary Magdalene, The Postman and the Poet (Concept Album) as Beatriz Gonzalez and Ang Larawan (Soundtrack) as Candida. Her debut album Joanna Ampil (Jay Records) was recorded at Abbey Road Studios, followed by pop albums Joanna Ampil (VIVA Records) and Try Love (Sony Music), all available for streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.

Joanna joined an all-star cast of the stage and screen in My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The filmed concert celebration was screened in cinemas and broadcast on Sky Arts (Freeview) and Great Performances (PBS); and the live concert recording has been released as an album (Concord Theatricals).

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