Regine Velasquez to Lead Samsung Performing Arts Theater's Concert Fundraiser

Manila, Philippines--Asia’s songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, who recently staged a series of sold-out solo concerts at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater at Circuit Makati, headlines the famed venue’s concert fundraiser, “Open Doors,” directed by Floy Quintos.

This special concert fundraiser aims to benefit various deserving artists and community groups via venue grants. “These grants will reduce the costs for community-based groups, which is currently a barrier to accessing a world-class space like the Samsung Performing Arts Theater,” said Christopher Mohnani, director of the theater.

“The opportunity to perform on a stage such as ours will not only boost creativity but also broaden artistic dreams and ambitions,” he added.

“It all begins when someone opens the door.”

The Samsung Performing Arts Theater turns one this year; the concert fundraiser is also part of the year-long celebration of the Ayala Group-owned Circuit Makati’s 10th anniversary.

In a short period, the Samsung Performing Arts Theater has become a more accessible venue for Filipino artists and audiences from the North and South parts of Manila. It has presented a broad spectrum of live productions, from original Filipino musicals to international touring productions to box-office-breaking concerts.

Joining Velasquez-Alcasid are the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra, Philippine Madrigal Singers, Alice Reyes Dance Philippines, Steps Dance Studio, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Markki Stroem, Poppert Bernadas, Lara Maigue, and Shaira Opsimar.

National artists Alice Reyes and Ryan Cayabyab are also expected to grace what’s shaping to be another unforgettable evening at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

The concert will run for two hours, with an intermission.

Photo: Samsung Performing Arts Theater