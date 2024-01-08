Photos: Take a Peek at SABAYBAYAN Rehearsal; Performances Set Jan. 14

Manila, Philippines--EksenaPH, a community of artists and creators, The Child’s World (TCW), a special education center, and the Ateneo Special Education Society (Ateneo Speed), present “SaBayBayan,” an original musical.

Gathering around 70 children with special needs on stage, the production, which also serves as a fundraiser for TCW, runs this Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the Arete Theater, Ateneo de Manila University.

Directed by Karl Alexis Jingco, “SaBayBayan” follows the courageous tale of siblings Anton (Khayr Guintapa) and Robbie (Charles Gotoliong) and their encounters with famous characters from Philippine children's literature, such as the tipaklong, langgam, pagong, and matsing.

Its creatives and production team include Aldrich Alcantara, book writer; Barbie Dumlao, musical director and composer; Kath Nobleza, assistant director; Cy Tiongson, choreographer; Io Balanon, production designer; Gabo Tolentino, lighting designer; Steph Estrella, stage manager; Kevin Matsuyama, graphic designer; and TCW teachers, “stage angels.”

The production also features the voices of Claude Tristan Ang, Christian Dwayne Tamayo, Trixie Esteban, Manok Nellas-Bagadiong, Ybes Bagadiong, Axl Fernandez, Kyle Confesor, and Zia Francesca Tan.

Photos: EksenaPH (with consent from TCW and parents)

Actors rehearse for 'SaBayBayan,' an original musical.

