Photos: STAR AND CLOUD Newly-Released Production Images

Cebu, Philippines--The cast and crew of the new musical “Star and Cloud” are set to stage the well-received production at the Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, this weekend, Feb. 24-25, 2024.

“Star and Cloud” is a musical retelling of the life of Hsing Yun, a Buddhist monk, teacher, and founder of the Fo Guang Shyan Buddhist monastic order in Taiwan. Hsing Yun died a year ago.

Written and directed by Jude Gitamondoc, based on the biography “Bright Star, Luminous Cloud” by Fu Zhiying, the musical is also a love letter devised by its company of Cebuano actors, artists, and musicians to show their gratitude to the late spiritual leader. Hsing Yun built the Siddharta Theatre at the Guang Ming College in Cebu City as a creative hub for local creative professionals.

“We’re honored and thrilled to receive such a warm reception for 'Star and Cloud' here in Cebu. The journey of Venerable Master Hsing Yun is truly remarkable, and we’re sincerely grateful for the opportunity to share it beyond our local community out into the world,” said Gitamondoc.

Its cast includes Gabriel Gomez (Master Hsing Yun), Neil Jabido (Jinjue, the younger Hsing Yun), and Simon Lawas (Guoshen, the child Hsing Yun).

Its creative and production team has Ivy Gallur (production management), Lee Anthony Pada (lighting design), Paul Lambert David (stage management), Joer Gallur and Manchie Maloloy-on (choreography), Junrey Alayacyac (movement), Sean Gonzales (music arrangements), Ralph Joey Cabusas and Anjelo Calinawan (additional music arrangements), OJ Hofer (costume design), Lleana Marie Ruiz (projection design), Barret Richards (vocal training), Mysue Tantiansu, under the guidance of Venerable Chueh Lin and Venerable Yong Guang (business management).

Photos: Francis Baraga

'Star and Cloud' musical

'Star and Cloud' musical

'Star and Cloud' musical

'Star and Cloud' musical

'Star and Cloud' musical

'Star and Cloud' musical

'Star and Cloud' musical

'Star and Cloud' musical

'Star and Cloud' musical

'Star and Cloud' musical

'Star and Cloud' musical

'Star and Cloud' musical

'Star and Cloud' musical

'Star and Cloud' musical

'Star and Cloud' musical

'Star and Cloud' musical

'Star and Cloud' musical

'Star and Cloud' musical

'Star and Cloud' musical