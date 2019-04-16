Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion Play

Apr. 16, 2019  

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayManila, Philippines--If you're a devoted pilgrim or a wandering tourist this Holy Week, you don't need to leave the metro to experience a traditional passion play. In its seventh year, community-based theater group Tanghalan Mandaluyong presents its own take on the life and times of Jesus Christ via the passion play "Hesus Nazareno" (Jesus of Nazareth).

Admission-free, "Hesus Nazareno," in two parts, directed by Tanghalan Mandaluyong's founder, Ronnel Coronado, plays at the San Jose Covered Court, Barangay Hulo, Mandaluyong City this Good Friday, April 19, and Black Saturday, April 20, at 8 p.m.

"Hesus Nazareno" showcases Mandaluyong City's local artists. Playing the title role is Tanghalan Mandaluyong's current president, Laurent Mercado (Jesus Christ). He is joined on stage by Rodel Bantilan and Joel Crisostomo (Simon Caneneo), Cris Victor (Santiago, Anak ni Alfeo, Gabriel), Nino Ancheta (Santiago), Klarc Nxon Raymundo (Tadeo), Mann Bautista (Tomas, Jose), Rhamiel Cruz (Bartolome, Singgo), Ronnel Quinto (Andres), Alan Zambrano (Felipe), Bogs Monsalve (Mateo), EJ Juta (Pedro), Jhon Lunes (Juan Evangelista), Jaimy Tibar (Salome), Michie Veloso (Herodias), Ray Raña (Herodes Antipas), John Eric Baldoza, Al Martin, and Rhalph Finuliar (Ang Tatlong Hari), RC Santos (Hudas Iscariote), Nicolas Usero, Roi Neri, Kenkoy Cordero, and JayZ Creer (Pariseo), Dennis Robles (Nicodemus), Chummy Quimpo (Caiaphas), Oliver Nieto (Annas), Lennio Antiojo (Paralitiko), Jacob Juaneza (Lazaro), Apple Mae Coronado (Martha), Japoy Eusebio Dones (Simon ng Cirineo), Rodel Bantilan and Jhon Lunes (Juan Bautista), Bheallyn Palaroan (Maria Magdalena), Kiro Dela Cruz and Justin Dean Dimaculangan (Batang Demonyo), Kristina Cassandra Longhas (Demonyita), Ronnel Coronado (Satanas), Joy Ras (Inang Maria), Mikel Perey (Pontio Pilato), Bhabes Abelardo (Claudia), Al Martin (Abenader), Daryl Cañas (Barabas), Jhayar Antiojo (Malco), and Lian Kurt Mercado (Batang Hesus), among others.

This Holy Week, Christians around the world commemorate the final days of Christ--his return to Jerusalem, crucifixion, and resurrection. In passion plays, local participants usually depict Christ's trial and death. However, in Tanghalan Mandaluyong's "Hesus Nazareno," it also revisits Christ's birth in a manger in Bethlehem and his early years in Nazareth.

Get more information on Tanghalan Mandaluyong's Facebook Page.

Photos: Oliver Oliveros

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayJohn Eric Baldoza, Al Martin, Rhalph Finuliar

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayThe Company

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayThe Company

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayRC Santos, Laurent Mercado, Nicolas Usero, Roi Neri

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayJaimy Tibar, Michie VelosoPhoto Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion Play
Nicolas Usero, Roi Neri, Kenkoy CorderoPhoto Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayLaurent Mercado

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayNicolas Usero, Roi Neri, Kenkoy Cordero, Chummy Quimpo

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayThe Company

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayThe Company

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayLaurent Mercado

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayLaurent Mercado

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayLaurent Mercado, Ray Rana

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayMikel Perey, Bhabes Abelardo

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayMikel Perey

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayChummy Quimpo, Laurent Mercado

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayNicolas Usero

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayLaurent Mercado

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayLaurent Mercado

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayJapoy Eusebio Dones, Laurent Mercado

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayLaurent Mercado

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayRonnel Coronado

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayRay Rana

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayMichie Veloso

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayOliver Nieto

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayLaurent Mercado

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayAl Martin

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayLaurent Mercado, Daryl Cañas

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayJhayar Antiojo, Laurent Mercado

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayJoy Ras

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayLaurent Mercado

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayRC Santos

Photo Coverage: HESUS NAZARENO, Mandaluyong City's Homegrown Passion PlayLaurent Mercado



