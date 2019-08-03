Photo Coverage: Derrick Monasterio, Jenine Desiderio Make Their RAK OF AEGIS Debut!
Manila, Philippines--The Philippine Educational Theater Association's (PETA) longest-running original Filipino musical RAK OF AEGIS, which features the popular songs of the pop-rock band Aegis, recently welcomed new cast members Derrick Monasterio and Jenine Desiderio to the show's seventh edition. See Derrick and Jenine in action below, along with the show's returning cast members.
RAK OF AEGIS, whose book is written by Liza Magtoto ("Care Divas," "A Game of Trolls") and directed by Maribel Legarda ("William," "Charot"), first premiered on January 2014 at the time when super typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded, just ravaged the central Philippines.
RAK OF AEGIS tells the communal stories of the resilient residents of the flooded Barangay Venizia. At the center of their struggles and triumphs is Aileen (played by Shaira Opsimar--in the photos below. Kim Molina, Aicelle Santos, and Kimberly Baluzo, also a new cast addition, play Aileen at certain performances). Aileen is a promo model who is dead set at finding true love and seeking viral fame to support her small family (Renz Verano plays the father, Fiel; Neomi Gonzales, the mother, Mercy--in the photos below).
Derrick plays boatman Tolits, Aileen's more consistent suitor. A model-actor, Derrick has been one of the leading men at GMA Network shows since 2012. Some of his major projects with the TV network include the starring role in "Tsuperhero," "Mulawin vs. Ravena," "Anna Karenina," "Half Sisters," "Vampire Ang Daddy Ko," "Hanggang Makita Kang Muli," and "Inday Will Always Love You." He has also released his self-titled album under GMA Records, with carrier singles "Give Me One More Chance" and "Kailangan Kita." As a kid, he sang the parts of the boy soprano with the world-renowned Kilyawan Boys Choir.
Derrick shares the role of Tolits with Jerald Napoles, Pepe Herrera, and Joshua Bulot.
Jenine, on the other hand, plays Barangay Venizia Captain Mary Jane. A seasoned singer-actress, Jenine played the role of Kim in the original London's West End production of "Miss Saigon." In the Philippines, she is seen on TV, film, theater, and concerts. She has released two solo albums, which produced the radio hit "Hindi Ako Si Darna." Her other theater credits: "Once On This Island" (Ti Moune), "Jesus Christ Superstar" (Mary Magdalene), "Fire Water Woman" (Rita), "Ibalong" (Oryol), and "M. Butterfly" (Helga).
Jenine shares the role of Mary Jane with Isay Alvarez-Sena, Sweet Plantado-Tiongson, and Bayang Barrios, also a new cast addition.
The other new cast members are Randy Santiago (Fernan), Noel Cabangon (Fiel), Leah Patricio (Mercy), Yumi Lacsamana (Ensemble), Ashe Uy (Ensemble), Marynor Madamesila (Ensemble), Lemuel Silvestre (Ensemble), and Gerard Dy (Ensemble).
PETA presents RAK OF AEGIS Season 7, in partnership with the Organisasyon ng mga Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM), the PhilPop MusicFest Foundation, and PLDT Home WiFi.
The show plays at the PETA Theater Center (5 Eymard Drive, New Manila, Quezon City) now until Sunday, September 29. Buy tickets (P1,000-P2,500) at TicketWorld.com.ph.
Photos: Oliver Oliveros
