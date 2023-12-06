Parokya ni Edgar Musical to Feature All-Female Leads

Rody Vera, Ejay Yatco, and Stephen Vinas are part of the creative team.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

Parokya ni Edgar Musical to Feature All-Female Leads

Manila, Philippines--Newport World Resorts (NWR), through theatrical producer Full House Theater Company, has announced the all-female lead cast for its newest original Filipino musical, “Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical.” Its principal cast includes Kyle Napuli (“Sandosenang Sapatos”), Marynor Madamesila (“Walang Aray”), Tex de Leon (“Lam-Ang”), and Natasha Cabrera (“Ang Huling El Bimbo”).

Playing support to the ladies are Noel Comia, Jr. (“Halimaw”), Pepe Herrera (“Rak of Aegis”), Jasper Jimenez (“Ang Huling El Bimbo), and Nicco Manalo (“Mula Sa Buwan”).

Iya Villanueva, Maronne Cruz, Teetin Villanueva, Miah Canton, Cara Barredo, Liway Perez, Cheska Quimno, Paulina Luzuriaga, Julia Serad, Sarah Facuri, Jillian Ita-as, Chaye Mogg, Jules Dela Paz, Rapah Manalo, Stephen Viñas, Boo Gabunada, Jep Go, Khalil Tambio, Neo Rivera, Francis Gatmaytan, Mark Anthony Grantos, MC Dela Cruz, Franco Ramos, Red Nuestro, Ralph Oliva, and Jim Ferrer complete the cast. Meanwhile, Aixia Mallary and Rofe Villarino play swings.

This new musical production brings back director Dexter Santos and artistic directors Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo and Michael Williams, the same lead creative team behind NWR’s mega-hit musical “Ang Huling El Bimbo.”

The company

Joining these directors are Rody Vera (playwright), Ejay Yatco (musical director and arranger), Stephen Vinas (choreographer), Lawyn Cruz (set designer), Monino Duque (lighting designer), Raven Ong (costume designer), GA Fallarme and Joyce Garcia (video designers), and Arvy Dimaculangan (sound designer).

“Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical” is set to premiere at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in 2024.

“Buruguduystunstugudunstuy” was the album title of Filipino alternative rock band Parokya ni Edgar” released in 1997. Hit songs “Harana,” “Please Don’t Touch My Birdie,” and “Sampip” came from this album.

Photos: Newport World Resorts

