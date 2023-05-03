Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PHOTOS: All-New Production Photos of ANG HULING EL BIMBO Released

A new block of tickets is now on sale.

May. 03, 2023  

PHOTOS: All-New Production Photos of ANG HULING EL BIMBO Released Manila, Philippines--Lead producers Full House Theater Company and Newport World Resorts have just released all-new production photos from the current restaging of the hit jukebox musical "Ang Huling El Bimbo" (AHEB), featuring popular songs by the '90s rock band Eraserheads.

On April 21, AHEB returned to live performances at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre in Pasay City. New show dates, running until the last weekend of May, have also been announced to accommodate the show's growing number of fans. Among them were at least 7 million viewers of AHEB's online streaming fundraiser held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An escape to the '90s, especially in most part of Act One, AHEB follows the friendship among university students Hector, Anthony, and Emman and food vendor Joy as they navigate their young and eventually adult lives apart from one another.

Leading the cast are Gian Magdangal (Hector), Gab Pangilinan (Young Joy), Topper Fabregas (Young Anthony), Jamie Wilson (Sergeant Banlaoi), Sheila Francisco (Tiya Dely), Nino Alejandro (Anthony), Bullet Dumas (Emman), Anthony Rosaldo (Young Hector), Paw Castillo (Young Emman), Katrine Sunga (Joy).

Directed and choreographed by Dexter Santos (with Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo as associate director), AHEB features the book by Dingdong Novenario, dramaturgy and additional scenes and dialogues by Floy Quintos, musical direction and arrangement by Myke Salomon, choreography by Stephen Vinas and Ernest Fritz Esase, scenic design by Gino Gonzales, lighting design by Monino Duque, costume design by Marlon Rivera, projection design by GA Fallarme, sound design by Rards Corpus and Arvy Dimaculangan, and hair and makeup design by Elliza Aurelio.

Maestro Rodel Colmenar or Michael Jacinto conducts the nine-piece Manila Philharmonic Orchestra in all the performances.

Before this 2023 restaging, AHEB made its world premiere in 2018, followed by another run in 2019.

In-person, it has been seen by 150,000 (and counting) theatergoers.

Photos: Newport World Resorts

An unexpected reunion between (L-R) Emman (OJ Mariano), Anthony (Nino Alejandro), Arturo Banlaoi (Jamie Wilson), and Hector (Gian Magdangal)

AHEB lead cast

A showstopping performance of 'Cha Dely' (medley) by seasoned thespian Sheila Francisco (off-center) as Tiya Dely

A solemn moment for young Joy (up stage, off-center), played by Gab Pangilinan

Young cast members take the audiences on a joyride with their performance of "Alapaap."

Opera singer and voice teacher Katrine Sunga plays the role of adult Joy.




