PETA Theater Presents STORYTELLING SUNDAYS

PETA is bringing the spotlight to one of our oldest, but often overlooked, traditions in the Philippines: storytelling. Storytelling Sundays, which offers free online streaming performances for families during quarantine, encouraging audiences to have a communal experience of watching a show together, while teaching children Filipino values through literature.

The performances are live on PETA's official Facebook page every Sunday, at 7:00 PM.

Learn more at https://petatheater.com/story-telling.