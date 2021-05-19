Original Play ANTONIO & PERFECTO to Stream May 29

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Manila, Philippines--For the time being, Cheese Mendez of Theatre Titas pulls away from the theater company that recently staged "Macbeth" and "Ang Paglititis ni Mang Serapio" to do some theatrical experiment on his own--with the help of some friends, of course--via "Antonio & Perfecto," an almost entirely original play fit for the Pride Month in June.

"I've been experimenting with blurring the lines between online and in-person theater, playing what's possible and what's not, and poking fun at the process along the way," Mendez says.

Txavi Evangelista and Diego Aranda lead the cast of "Antonio & Perfecto." The play, which streams on Facebook Live next Saturday, May 29, in essence, is a story about love, revenge, ambition, and designer handbags.

Greatly influenced by William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" "Hamlet," and "Macbeth," with some touches of HBO's "Sex and the City," the show follows the story of two star-crossed lovers (Evangelista and Aranda), whose relationship is thwarted by the matriarchs of their feuding families, Samantha and Martha (Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante and Diandra Concepcion, respectively).

"Boasting an attempt at Shakespearean tropes, this ambitious crossover of worlds, mediums, and genres is guaranteed to make the Bard himself roll in his grave"--and that's quite something to look forward to!

Joining the cast are Jomari Villanueva, Luke Vicente, Terry Domondon, Patty Villacorta, Ria Manalese, Francis Lorenze Visco, and Palanca winner Juan Ekis playing staple roles in Shakespearean tragedies, such as witches, doctors, servants, and sexually ambiguous best friends.

Tarek El Tayech, who starred in Theatre Titas' "Macbeth," is the play's narrator.

"Antonio & Perfecto" also features original music by Greg Rodriguez and choreography by Joanna Foz Castro.

Catch the show on Facebook Live on May 29, at 8 p.m. Follow this link.

Images: The Cheese Way