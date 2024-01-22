Nigel Huckle, Laurence Mossman to Star in MISS SAIGON

The mega-musical returns to Manila after nearly 24 years.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Manila, Philippines--Two familiar names, Nigel Huckle and Laurence Mossman, have made the list released by GWB Entertainment and GMG Productions, which unveiled the complete cast of “Miss Saigon.”

Cameron Mackintosh’s revival production of "Miss Saigon" (2014) premieres at The Theatre at Solaire starting Mar. 23, 2024.

Huckle, who plays the American G.I. Chris, once played Feuilly and Enjolras in “Les Miserables,” which ran in Manila (2016).  Mossman, who plays the Vietnamese soldier Thuy, was cast as Charlie Price in a local production of “Kinky Boots” (2018).

Joining Huckle and Mossman in the principal cast, who are mainly from Australia and New Zealand, are Abigail Adriano (Kim), Seann Miley Moore (The Engineer), Sarah Morrison (Ellen), and Lewis Francis (John).

A homegrown thespian, Kiara Dario (Gigi), last seen in Repertory Philippines’ “Snow White and the Prince,” is making her international theater debut in “Miss Saigon.”

Others in the cast of 42 include Michael Boyle, Carlo Boumouglbay, Ellie Chan, Shannon Cheong, Celine Cleveland, David Duketis, Natasha Dumlao, Gelina Enriquez, Sara Haruta, Leyton Holmes, Jiho Hwang, Emily Huynh, Mikaila Imaguchi, Patrick Jeremy, Hamish Johnston, Nicholas Kong, Vi Lam, Winchester Lopez, Robbie Mejica, Bailey Nathan-Park, Tetsuya Okubo, Atsushi Okumura, David Ouch, Tony Oxybel, Paloma Renouf, Annabelle Rosewarne, Jack Connor Rowan, Trevor Santos, Louis Stockil, Asmara Soekotjo, Tamsyn Thomas, Brad Veitch, Aday Velasco, Louisa Vilinne, and Sam Ward.

This revival production opened to record-breaking advance sales and critical acclaim, winning nine WhatsOnstage Awards. The awards include Best West End Show, Best Musical Revival, Best Direction (Laurence Connor), Best Actor in a Musical (Jon Jon Briones), Best Actress in a Musical (Eva Noblezada), Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Kwang-Ho Hong), and Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Rachelle Ann Go).

A sung-through musical set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War, “Miss Saigon” features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from the original French lyrics by Boublil.  It also has additional new lyrics by Michael Mahler.

Its creative team involves Laurence Connor (direction), Bob Avian (musical staging) and Geoffrey Garratt (additional choreography), Totie Driver and Matt Kinley (production design based on the original concept by Adrian Vaux), Andreane Neofitou (costume design), Bruno Poet (lighting design), Luke Halls (projections), Mick Potter (sound design), William David Brohn (orchestrations), and Alfonso Casado Trigo and Guy Simpson (music supervision).

Photos: Billy Bustamante, John Rata, and Daniel Boud




