MISS SAIGON in Manila Extends Till May 5, 2024

Manila, Philippines--Due to the overwhelming demand during pre-sale, presenter GMG Productions has announced Cameron Mackintosh’s globally-acclaimed revival production of Alain Boublil and Claude Michel Schonberg’s “Miss Saigon” will extend its run in Manila until May 5, 2024; the original closing date was Apr. 21.

“The Manila audience’s passion is the driving force behind this, and we’re thrilled to offer more people the chance to experience the classic production,” said GMG Productions CEO Carlos Candal.

This 2014 production, the first revival of “Miss Saigon,” opened to record-breaking advance sales and critical acclaim, winning nine WhatsOnstage Awards, including Best West End Show, Best Musical Revival, Best Direction (Laurence Connor), Best Actor in a Musical (Jon Jon Briones), Best Actress in a Musical (Eva Noblezada), Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Kwang-Ho Hong), and Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Rachelle Ann Go), who currently plays Eliza in “Hamilton.”

A sung-through musical, “Miss Saigon” features music by Schonberg, with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Boublil, adapted from the original French lyrics by Boublil. It also has additional new lyrics by Michael Mahler.

Besides Connor as director, its creative team also includes Bob Avian (musical staging) and Geoffrey Garratt (additional choreography), Totie Driver and Matt Kinley (production design based on the original concept by Adrian Vaux), Andreane Neofitou (costume design), Bruno Poet (lighting design), Luke Halls (projections), Mick Potter (sound design), William David Brohn (orchestrations), and Alfonso Casado Trigo and Guy Simpson (music supervision).

Video: GMG Productions



