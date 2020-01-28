MATILDA THE MUSICAL Extends One More Week; Broadway Star Hayden Tee to Play Miss Trunchbull

Les Miserables alum Hayden Tee

plays Miss Trunchbull in Matilda

The Musical international tour.

Hayden Tee, who played Javert in the Broadway revival of Cameron Mackintosh's production of Les Miserables, revisits the role of Miss Trunchbull in the international tour of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical.

Manila, Philippines - GWB Entertainment, along with GMG Productions and Virtus Live, has just announced that it has added one more week to the Manila season of the international of Matilda The Musical. The show opens on 5 March 2020 and will now run until 22 March 2020 at The Theatre at Solaire in Paranaque City.

For the final week, the producers have created the "Two-Price Special" for Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday evening performances: One price across all-orchestra seats and one price across all-balcony seats.

Roald Dahl's widely beloved classic Matilda, a novel about an intelligent young girl with extraordinary powers, was published back in 1988 and continues to make its impact today. The stage adaptation produced by Royal Shakespeare Company opened in London's West End in 2011 and on Broadway in 2013.

Directed by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus with a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, Matilda The Musical will surely entertain audiences of all ages. It won over 85 international awards, including 16 for Best Musical.

The creative team also has Tony Award winner Rob Howell for the sets and costumes, Peter Darling for choreography, Christopher Nightingale for orchestrations, additional music, and musical supervision, Tony Award winner Hugh Vanstone for lighting, and Simon Baker for sound.

The three young actresses alternating for the titular role are Zara Yazbek Polito, Sofia Poston, and Zoe Modlinne. Haley Flaherty and Hayden Tee will reprise their West End roles as Miss Honey and Miss Trunchbull, respectively. Joining the cast are Stephen Jubber as Mr. Wormwood, Claire Taylor as Mrs. Wormwood, and Nompumelelo Mayiyane as Mrs. Phelps.

Photo: GWB Entertainment, GMG Productions, Virtus Live





