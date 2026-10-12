Andrew Lloyd Webber’s SUNSET BOULEVARD Set for Philippine Premiere in 2027
“Sunset Boulevard” premieres its strictly limited run at the RCBC Theatre in August 2027.
Manila, Philippines—Local theatergoers are in for an extraordinary musical experience as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved masterpiece, “Sunset Boulevard,” officially makes its long-awaited Philippine premiere, presented by CueCraft Entertainment by arrangement with LW Entertainment Ltd.
“Sunset Boulevard” tells the tale of ambition, obsession, and faded Hollywood glamor. Even more exciting, the production will feature a powerhouse lineup of all-star Filipino creatives, and the cast is led by an acclaimed West End star as Norma Desmond, the silent-movie star.
Full casting details and creative team announcements will be revealed in upcoming updates leading up to the production.
Since its London premiere over three decades ago, the Tony Award-winning “Sunset Boulevard” has solidified its status as one of Webber’s most celebrated achievements. Adapted from Billy Wilder’s classic 1950 film noir, the show’s lush, operatic score and dark exploration of fame and nostalgia have earned it widespread acclaim, especially with its signature hits, “As If We Never Said Goodbye,” “With One Look,” and “Sunset Boulevard.”
Notably, Broadway legend Glenn Close delivered a much-deserved Tony Award-winning performance as Norma in the original Broadway production and the show’s subsequent revivals on Broadway and the West End. Filipino-American Nicole Scherzinger, on the other hand, brought a fresh, electrifying portrayal of the fallen star, earning her both the Olivier and Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Musical.
Behind this long-overdue Manila premiere of “Sunset Boulevard” is CueCraft Entertainment, a dedicated live theater producing arm of CueCraft Studio, and a dynamic new theatrical producing company making its official debut.
Over the years, CueCraft Studio has collaborated with leading theater companies, including Barefoot Theatre Collaborative (“We Aren’t Kids Anymore,” “Mula Sa Buwan”), 9 Works Theatrical (“On Your Feet!”), Sandbox Collective (“Spring Awakening”), and GMG Productions (“The FRIENDS™ Experience,” “Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration”).
Tickets (P2,500 to P6,000) for all performances are available exclusively through TicketWorld.
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Soundtrack trio night of music
Northpoint Dumaguete (7/16-12/31)