LISTEN: Artremix Productions Releases First Episode of TheatreMix Podcast

Artremix Productions has launched its new podcast called Theatre Mix where they talk about anything related to theatre and the performing arts.

The first episode talks about the new normal in mounting shows - instead of doing shows in a theater, companies and organizations are now producing shows online. Listen to this discussion about the topic with our hosts Issa Llanos, Nico Varona, and Lia de Jesus.

The podcast is available on Facebook, Youtube, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, RadioPublic, and Breaker.

Listen below!