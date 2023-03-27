KUNG PAANO NANALO SA KARERA SI ROSANG TABA Cast, Musicians Take Opening Weekend Bows

Manila, Philippines--Dean Francis Alfar's short story for children, "How Rosang Taba Won a Race" (Kung Paano Nanalo si Rosang Taba sa Isang Karera), is now a one-act play with music, adapted by playwrights Rody Vera and Maynard Manansala, and produced by Dulaang UP.

Directed by Jose Estrella, Issa Manalo Lopez, and Mark Daniel Dalacat, the new play, which stars Kiki Baento and Quinea Babas in the title role, runs for two weekends only, until Apr. 2, 2023, at the UP Theater Main Hall Stage, University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City.

Initially set during the Spanish colonial period in the Philippines, the playwrights and the production's dramaturgs (Anril Tiatco, Jonas Garcia, and Nikka de Torres) have collectively expanded the storyline told by present-day bar-restaurant owners-servers, and whose in-house entertainers are Mexican folk-inspired cumbancheros.

Alfar's "How Rosang Taba Won a Race" tells the fictional story of Rosang Taba, a slave-servant on the heavy side, in the home of a Spanish governor-general and his wife, Carmen (renamed as Senora Andreia).

One afternoon, while serving tsokolate de batirol (hot chocolate) to house guests, Rosang Taba challenged the arrogant young commander of the Spanish forces, Jaime Villareal, who looks down at the colonized Filipinos as "lazy, boorish, unorganized, have no courage, no morals, no civilization."

How Rosang Taba would win the race over the young commander is told with references hinting at Latin music beats, several musical instruments from the Cordilleras, pandemic-induced TikTok dances, a strong stand against body shaming, and love of family, freedom, and the Philippines.

Dalacat is also the set designer; Carlo Villafuerte Pagulaning, costume designer; Angel Dayao, (music) and sound designer; Chips Beltran, choreographer; Maria Loren River, technical director; Camilo de Guzan, technical director; Barbie Tan-Tiongco, lighting designer, and Pia Ysobel Cruz and BJ Jose, stage managers.

Also in the cast are Skyzx Labastilla and Mari Palaganas (Rosa Mia/Senora Andreia), Pewee O'Hara and Pau Vengano (Rosalinda/Ina ni Rosang Taba), Victor Sy and Dyas Adarlo (Pietrado), Jojo Cayabyab and Owel Pepito (Gobernador Heneral), Aldo Vencilao and Victor Deseo (Ama ni Rosang Taba), Aldo Vencilao, Victor Sy, Shaun Salvador, Dyas Adarlo, and Victor Deseo (Mga Cumbancheros).

Ensemble players include Ynna Rafa, Eyn Matorres, Garnet Acala, Danzar Dellomas, Theya Almazan, Phalie Medina, John Manguigad, and Chris Joseph Junio. Music players are Kryzl Desuyo, Pat Ehro, and Mika Robles.

