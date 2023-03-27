Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KUNG PAANO NANALO SA KARERA SI ROSANG TABA Cast, Musicians Take Opening Weekend Bows

KUNG PAANO NANALO SA KARERA SI ROSANG TABA Cast, Musicians Take Opening Weekend Bows

The play runs until Apr. 2, 2023, at the UP Theater Main Hall Stage, University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Manila, Philippines--Dean Francis Alfar's short story for children, "How Rosang Taba Won a Race" (Kung Paano Nanalo si Rosang Taba sa Isang Karera), is now a one-act play with music, adapted by playwrights Rody Vera and Maynard Manansala, and produced by Dulaang UP.

Directed by Jose Estrella, Issa Manalo Lopez, and Mark Daniel Dalacat, the new play, which stars Kiki Baento and Quinea Babas in the title role, runs for two weekends only, until Apr. 2, 2023, at the UP Theater Main Hall Stage, University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City.

Initially set during the Spanish colonial period in the Philippines, the playwrights and the production's dramaturgs (Anril Tiatco, Jonas Garcia, and Nikka de Torres) have collectively expanded the storyline told by present-day bar-restaurant owners-servers, and whose in-house entertainers are Mexican folk-inspired cumbancheros.

Alfar's "How Rosang Taba Won a Race" tells the fictional story of Rosang Taba, a slave-servant on the heavy side, in the home of a Spanish governor-general and his wife, Carmen (renamed as Senora Andreia).

One afternoon, while serving tsokolate de batirol (hot chocolate) to house guests, Rosang Taba challenged the arrogant young commander of the Spanish forces, Jaime Villareal, who looks down at the colonized Filipinos as "lazy, boorish, unorganized, have no courage, no morals, no civilization."

How Rosang Taba would win the race over the young commander is told with references hinting at Latin music beats, several musical instruments from the Cordilleras, pandemic-induced TikTok dances, a strong stand against body shaming, and love of family, freedom, and the Philippines.

Dalacat is also the set designer; Carlo Villafuerte Pagulaning, costume designer; Angel Dayao, (music) and sound designer; Chips Beltran, choreographer; Maria Loren River, technical director; Camilo de Guzan, technical director; Barbie Tan-Tiongco, lighting designer, and Pia Ysobel Cruz and BJ Jose, stage managers.

Also in the cast are Skyzx Labastilla and Mari Palaganas (Rosa Mia/Senora Andreia), Pewee O'Hara and Pau Vengano (Rosalinda/Ina ni Rosang Taba), Victor Sy and Dyas Adarlo (Pietrado), Jojo Cayabyab and Owel Pepito (Gobernador Heneral), Aldo Vencilao and Victor Deseo (Ama ni Rosang Taba), Aldo Vencilao, Victor Sy, Shaun Salvador, Dyas Adarlo, and Victor Deseo (Mga Cumbancheros).

Ensemble players include Ynna Rafa, Eyn Matorres, Garnet Acala, Danzar Dellomas, Theya Almazan, Phalie Medina, John Manguigad, and Chris Joseph Junio. Music players are Kryzl Desuyo, Pat Ehro, and Mika Robles.

BWW Video: Oliver Oliveros





Karylle Tatlonghari, Markki Stroem Talk THE SOUND OF MUSIC Photo
Karylle Tatlonghari, Markki Stroem Talk THE SOUND OF MUSIC
When news broke about two local thespians getting included in the international touring production of 'The Sound of Music,' people celebrated and felt another victory in the person of Karylle Tatlonghari and Markki Stroem.
Review: This SOUND OF MUSIC Sings a Different Tune Photo
Review: This SOUND OF MUSIC Sings a Different Tune
It took eight years for three-time Tony awardee Jack O’Brien-directed 'The Sound of Music,' a warhorse title from the Rodgers and Hammerstein’s catalog, to reach the Philippines’ capital—a rare feat because most of the international productions visiting town are either from South Africa or the United Kingdom.
PHOTOS: Take a First Look at MINTeatros ROMEO AND JULIET Photo
PHOTOS: Take a First Look at MINTeatro's ROMEO AND JULIET
Take a first look at MINTeatro’s production of William Shakespeare’s 'Romeo and Juliet,' a timeless and tragic tale of young love, from an edited text by Nelsito Gomez and Giselle Giorgia, who also directs the play, featuring an all-student cast.
Photos: Take a Peek at ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH, The Musical (Yun Lang) Photo
Photos: Take a Peek at ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH, The Musical ('Yun Lang)
Ateneo Blue Repertory rises from the pandemic with its in-person production of the cult classic 'Zsazsa Zaturnnah, The Musical' ('Yun Lang), based on the comic book superheroine of the same name created by National Book Awardee Carlo Vergara.

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned organizational communication, public relations, and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engag... (read more about this author)


KUNG PAANO NANALO SA KARERA SI ROSANG TABA Cast, Musicians Take Opening Weekend BowsKUNG PAANO NANALO SA KARERA SI ROSANG TABA Cast, Musicians Take Opening Weekend Bows
March 27, 2023

Dean Francis Alfar’s short story for children, “How Rosang Taba Won a Race” (Kung Paano Nanalo si Rosang Taba sa Isang Karera), is now a one-act play with music, adapted by playwrights Rody Vera and Maynard Manansala, and produced by Dulaang UP.
PHOTOS: Take a First Look at MINTeatro's ROMEO AND JULIETPHOTOS: Take a First Look at MINTeatro's ROMEO AND JULIET
March 19, 2023

Take a first look at MINTeatro’s production of William Shakespeare’s 'Romeo and Juliet,' a timeless and tragic tale of young love, from an edited text by Nelsito Gomez and Giselle Giorgia, who also directs the play, featuring an all-student cast.
Photos: Take a Peek at ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH, The Musical ('Yun Lang)Photos: Take a Peek at ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH, The Musical ('Yun Lang)
March 18, 2023

Ateneo Blue Repertory rises from the pandemic with its in-person production of the cult classic 'Zsazsa Zaturnnah, The Musical' ('Yun Lang), based on the comic book superheroine of the same name created by National Book Awardee Carlo Vergara.
Video: ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH, The Musical ('Yun Lang) Cast Take their Opening Weekend BowsVideo: ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH, The Musical ('Yun Lang) Cast Take their Opening Weekend Bows
March 18, 2023

Ateneo Blue Repertory rises from the pandemic with its in-person production of the cult classic 'Zsazsa Zaturnnah, The Musical' (‘Yun Lang), based on the comic book superheroine of the same name created by National Book Awardee Carlo Vergara.
VIDEO: Lauren Kidwell Belts Out 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain'VIDEO: Lauren Kidwell Belts Out 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain'
March 17, 2023

Lauren Kidwell, who plays Mother Abbess in the US National Tour of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 'The Sound of Music,' reprises the same role in the Asian tour engagements of the beloved family musical, which plays the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre at Circuit Makati until March 26, 2023.
share