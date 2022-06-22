Jeepney Dialogues: Teatro 77 Streams Online Play PARA, June 26

Manila, Philippines--Teatro 77, a production collective of Filipino artists aiming to capture today's realities via unconventional means, premieres the online play "Para," a fourth in a series of digital productions, on June 26. It streams on YouTube and Facebook.

"Its unique take on the polarizing voices of the current day is rooted in real-life experiences and thus, will resonate with all Filipinos," says Angel Stinson, Teatro 77 externals head.

Based on an online study, the play depicts the sentiments of Filipinos in the recent 2022 National Elections. At the same time, its script was taken from interviews with Filipinos from different political camps and economic backgrounds.

"Para" opens in Lunan, where six refugees board a jeep to go to Silong, a safe zone where civilians can wait out the nearing end of a long-running civil war. When their journey is stopped by a storm of bullets and a clash of conflicting ideals, they must make hasty moves that might cost them their lives.

The show is "a call to listen and understand the different worries and frustrations Filipinos share amidst the noise," says Teatro 77, highlighting the conversations that transpired among these refugees en route to their destination.

All the participants in this production--from the writers and actors to the designers and crew--have donated their time and talents as volunteers.

"Para" is directed by Gerald Manuel.

Teatro 77's previous online plays were "The Boarding House," "Lying Creatures," and "LF: New Hire."