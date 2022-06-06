JOSEPH THE DREAMER Comes to the Philippines Next Month

Trumpets, the country's first professional Christian theater company is making a comeback with the return of its longest running musical "Joseph the Dreamer" featuring TV and recording star, Sam Concepcion in the title role.

Written by Freddie Santos, this musical, based on the cantata by Cam Florian, is one of TRUMPETS' musical hits, along with other originals such as First Name, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Little Mermaid and The Bluebird of Happiness, which won multiple awards in the 2013 Broadway World Awards and the 2013 Gawad Buhay Awards.

Trumpets is re-engineering this version of "Joseph The Dreamer" by putting together a creative team of young artistic minds with hopes of delivering a fresh visual approach to the timeless theme of love, forgiveness and unwavering faith in God. Directing the production is Paolo Valenciano with Myke Salomon as musical director.

Performances run 15-31 July 2022.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=JOSEPHTD22&fbclid=IwAR2ffXPAOvewZAqHwLD2LpPorThIMfL3y8SxBlYSd9IJP15kMwm9jVtOEgY&utm_source=ticketworld&utm_medium=tickerworld&utm_campaign=tickets.