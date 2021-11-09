ISLAND SONG Makes Philippine Premiere Nov. 7, Dec. 4

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Manila, Philippines--Artremix Productions, a new multimedia and theater organization, is poised to premiere an online adaptation of "Island Song," a musical by Sam Carner and Derek Gregor, and developed with Marlo Hunter. "Island Song" premiered at the Adirondack Theatre Festival in 2016. Artremix Productions' adaptation, on the other hand, is the musical's Philippine premiere, which follows previous productions in Ontario, New York City, London, Singapore, and Tokyo, among others.

"Island Song" is a poignant, off-beat dramedy beloved by many theater fans for its kinetic pop-rock score. It follows five New Yorkers' lives, ambitions, and relationships, which capture every urbanite's triumphs, disappointments, and diverse perspectives. Jordan is an ambitious and hardworking lawyer; Will, a midwestern architect; Cooper, an earnest and driven aspiring actor; Caroline, a free-spirited woman; and Shoshana, a financially independent woman longing for a life's purpose.

Breathing life to these characters are Filipino thespians: Dippy Arceo (Jordan), Sophia Meily (Caroline), Jillian Ita-as (Shoshana)-she also stars in Repertory Philippines's video-on-demand production of "The Great Christmas Cookie Bake Off," JV Fulgencio (Cooper), and Joshua Valenzona (Will).

Produced by Marlon Villoso, Artremix president, and Kristen Villaescusa, Artremix vice-president, this Southeast Asian premiere of "Island Song" is directed by Nicodemus Varona, Artremix artistic director. Jason Ramos is the show's production manager.

"Island Song" can be accessed at Artremix Productions' website on November 27 and December 4, 2021. A complimentary e-ticket--required to view the show--is also available on the website.

For any inquiries, email artremixproductions@gmail.com or call Jason, 0961 717 1250, or Kristen, 0945 254 2359.