Five Kids Play Tam in MISS SAIGON Asian Tour

Manila, Philippines--Five kids will join the cast of Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed new “Miss Saigon” production in time for its premiere at The Theatre at Solaire in March 2024, which kicks off its Asian tour. This “Miss Saigon” production initially played at the Sydney Opera House in 2023.

Selected from an open audition held last January, kid actors Anderson Bonita, Cassidy Lorenzana, Dylan de Ocampo, Enzo Isaac, and Keone Buenaluz will alternate in the silent role of Tam, the three-year-old Vietnamese-American son of Kim in the story.

Cassidy, a first-time theater actor, is the daughter of theater-film actor and music producer Guji Lorenzana.

In an exclusive interview, Guji shared: “Cassidy didn’t know what theater was at the beginning, And she still thinks this is like going to school. She’s excited every time she attends a rehearsal because Cassidy has gotten so close to the other cast members, including Seann Miley Moore (The Engineer), who she calls ‘silly Sean,’ and Abigail Adriano (Kim), who plays her ‘KimMama.’

Guji Lorenza with his four-year-old

daughter, Cassidy

“She calls the staff there her teachers and the other Tams her best friends.”

Cassidy and the other kid actors were flown to Adelaide, Australia, where “Miss Saigon ran for over a month starting on January 2. Cassidy debuted on the Australian stage in the show’s last week of performances alongside homegrown theater actress Kiara Dario, who debuted as the bargirl Gigi in this production.

Guji, who also is staging a return to local theater via a production of Jonathan Larson’s “Rent,” admits playing a part in ‘Miss Saigon’ has always been his dream. “And to see my daughter be part of a touring professional production of the musical, I’m very proud,” he said.

“I see her on stage and realize she belongs there. She shines, and it’s amazing to witness.”

“My wife and I couldn’t hold back tears whenever she stepped onto the stage,” he added.

“Miss Saigon” in Manila, besides the kid actors, will star Abigail Adriano (Kim), Seann Miley Moore (The Engineer), Nigel Huckle (Chris), Laurence Mossman (Thuy), Kiara Dario (Gigi), Sarah Morrison (Ellen), and Lewis Francis (John).

Others in the cast of over 40 include Michael Boyle, Carlo Boumouglbay, Ellie Chan, Shannon Cheong, Celine Cleveland, David Duketis, Natasha Dumlao, Gelina Enriquez, Sara Haruta, Leyton Holmes, Jiho Hwang, Emily Huynh, Mikaila Imaguchi, Patrick Jeremy, Hamish Johnston, Nicholas Kong, Vi Lam, Winchester Lopez, Robbie Mejica, Bailey Nathan-Park, Tetsuya Okubo, Atsushi Okumura, David Ouch, Tony Oxybel, Paloma Renouf, Annabelle Rosewarne, Jack Connor Rowan, Trevor Santos, Louis Stockil, Asmara Soekotjo, Tamsyn Thomas, Brad Veitch, Aday Velasco, Louisa Vilinne, and Sam Ward.

A sung-through musical set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War, “Miss Saigon” features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from the original French lyrics by Boublil. It also has additional new lyrics by Michael Mahler.

Its creative team involves Laurence Connor (direction), Bob Avian (musical staging) and Geoffrey Garratt (additional choreography), Totie Driver and Matt Kinley (production design based on the original concept by Adrian Vaux), Andreane Neofitou (costume design), Bruno Poet (lighting design), Luke Halls (projections), Mick Potter (sound design), William David Brohn (orchestrations), and Alfonso Casado Trigo and Guy Simpson (music supervision).

In Manila, the musical is produced by GWB Entertainment and GMG Productions, co-presented by Union Bank of the Philippines and Philippine Airlines.

