First Look: Step Inside Act Avenue’s PATLANG at Coffee Chapters

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Manila, Philippines—In the context of storytelling, the Filipino word “patlang” denotes the intentional pause between words, the silence in in-depth conversations, and the quiet moments when self-reflection, healing, and understanding begin.

In Act Avenue’s upcoming collaboration with Coffee Chapters, a community cafe located along Libertad and Taft Avenues, the theater company has just released rehearsal photos of “Patlang,” three original one-act plays. Theater audiences get a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of how an everyday gathering space transforms into a living stage. Rather than photographing the actors under distant stage lights, the images bring you right to the table—showing the muted intensity and raw emotions unfolding just inches away where you’d normally sip your daily caffeine.

Directed by Alex Baylon, “Patlang’s” trilogy of plays explores love, identity, grief, and friendship.

“The Interview,” written by Kim Anthony Vergara, is a premarital counseling session that brings two exes face-to-face. It features Shine Villanueva, Lyn Ercilla, Mark Pelicano, and Marion Brusoto.

“I’m Fine, Darling," written by Baylon, is about a blind date that turns into a confrontation over forgotten memories. It features Cedrick Lopez, Edjie Maglano, and Don Joseph Budoso.

“Start Over,” also written by Baylon, is about two lifelong friends navigating a life-changing crossroads—literally and figuratively. It features Albert Abesamis and Ray Raña.

However, rather than offering a standard theatrical run, Act Avenue has curated an immersive evening in which the theatrical performances weave together with live music, dance, spoken word, poetry, and drag. Each act serves as an organic extension of the stories told on stage.

With a strictly 50 seats per performance, “Patlang” offers a level of intimacy that conventional, large theatres cannot replicate. Sitting just next to the performers, every audience member becomes an active participant.

At P600 per ticket, the experience includes a complimentary handcrafted coffee beverage from Coffee Chapters, which celebrates its third anniversary.

Photos: Don Joseph Budoso

Albert Abesamis, Ray Raña

Ray Raña

Albert Abesamis

Cedrick Lopez

Edjie Maglano

Cedrick Lopez

Cedrick Lopez, Edjie Maglano

Shine Villanueva

Mark Pelicano

Marion Brusoto

Lyn Ercilla

Lyn Ercilla

Shine Villanueva, Marion Brusoto.

Marion Brusoto

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