 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

First Look: Step Inside Act Avenue’s PATLANG at Coffee Chapters

The trilogy runs at Coffee Chapters, P. Burgos, Libertad, Pasay City, on August 22, 23, and 29.

By:

First Look: Step Inside Act Avenue’s PATLANG at Coffee Chapters Image

Manila, Philippines—In the context of storytelling, the Filipino word “patlang” denotes the intentional pause between words, the silence in in-depth conversations, and the quiet moments when self-reflection, healing, and understanding begin.

In Act Avenue’s upcoming collaboration with Coffee Chapters, a community cafe located along Libertad and Taft Avenues, the theater company has just released rehearsal photos of “Patlang,” three original one-act plays. Theater audiences get a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of how an everyday gathering space transforms into a living stage. Rather than photographing the actors under distant stage lights, the images bring you right to the table—showing the muted intensity and raw emotions unfolding just inches away where you’d normally sip your daily caffeine.

Directed by Alex Baylon, “Patlang’s” trilogy of plays explores love, identity, grief, and friendship.

“The Interview,” written by Kim Anthony Vergara, is a premarital counseling session that brings two exes face-to-face. It features Shine Villanueva, Lyn Ercilla, Mark Pelicano, and Marion Brusoto.

“I’m Fine, Darling," written by Baylon, is about a blind date that turns into a confrontation over forgotten memories. It features Cedrick Lopez, Edjie Maglano, and Don Joseph Budoso.

“Start Over,” also written by Baylon, is about two lifelong friends navigating a life-changing crossroads—literally and figuratively. It features Albert Abesamis and Ray Raña.

However, rather than offering a standard theatrical run, Act Avenue has curated an immersive evening in which the theatrical performances weave together with live music, dance, spoken word, poetry, and drag. Each act serves as an organic extension of the stories told on stage.

With a strictly 50 seats per performance, “Patlang” offers a level of intimacy that conventional, large theatres cannot replicate.  Sitting just next to the performers, every audience member becomes an active participant.

At P600 per ticket, the experience includes a complimentary handcrafted coffee beverage from Coffee Chapters, which celebrates its third anniversary.

Photos: Don Joseph Budoso

First Look: Step Inside Act Avenue’s PATLANG at Coffee Chapters Image
Albert Abesamis, Ray Raña
First Look: Step Inside Act Avenue’s PATLANG at Coffee Chapters Image
Ray Raña
First Look: Step Inside Act Avenue’s PATLANG at Coffee Chapters Image
Albert Abesamis
First Look: Step Inside Act Avenue’s PATLANG at Coffee Chapters Image
Cedrick Lopez
First Look: Step Inside Act Avenue’s PATLANG at Coffee Chapters Image
Edjie Maglano
First Look: Step Inside Act Avenue’s PATLANG at Coffee Chapters Image
Cedrick Lopez
First Look: Step Inside Act Avenue’s PATLANG at Coffee Chapters Image
Cedrick Lopez, Edjie Maglano
First Look: Step Inside Act Avenue’s PATLANG at Coffee Chapters Image
Shine Villanueva
First Look: Step Inside Act Avenue’s PATLANG at Coffee Chapters Image
Mark Pelicano
First Look: Step Inside Act Avenue’s PATLANG at Coffee Chapters Image
Marion Brusoto
First Look: Step Inside Act Avenue’s PATLANG at Coffee Chapters Image
Lyn Ercilla
First Look: Step Inside Act Avenue’s PATLANG at Coffee Chapters Image
Lyn Ercilla
First Look: Step Inside Act Avenue’s PATLANG at Coffee Chapters Image
Shine Villanueva, Marion Brusoto.
First Look: Step Inside Act Avenue’s PATLANG at Coffee Chapters Image
Marion Brusoto
Click Here to Get Tickets
Need more Philippines Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Philippines SHOWS

Soundtrack trio night of music in Philippines Soundtrack trio night of music
Northpoint Dumaguete (7/16-12/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets