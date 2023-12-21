Exclusive: Cedrick Juan Clinches Biggest Role Yet

Manila, Philippines--“GomBurZa,” a film based on the lives of three Filipino priests deemed subversive during the Spanish colonial era, is the “biggest project” for Cedrick Juan.

His first foray into acting was stints at Dulaang UP (2013-16) and in a student production inspired by “Moulin Rouge” at Far Eastern University (FEU). Other theater credits include Piyong in “Piyu” (FEU-Art Theatre Clinique), Dusyanta in “Dusyanta: Ang Singsing ng Kapalaran” (Art Theater Manila), and Maximo in “Mula Sa Buwan” (Barefoot Theatre Collaborative).

In “GomBurZa,” he was first offered the role of La Madrid until he was asked to read for Padre Jose Burgos, one of the leads.

As he always dives deep into the roles he is gunning for, he reads the whole script written by Rody Vera and Pepe Diokno [who also directs the film].

"After reading the script, I couldn’t help but be emotional. It ignited my sense of patriotism. It inspired me more as a Filipino and actor,” he recalled.

Auditioning for Burgos

"I didn’t initially audition for Burgos because--for a lead role of such magnitude--I was sure the production would want a more marketable actor. Having one helps promote and market the film effectively,” he said.

He has that given mindset in mainstream entertainment due to his years of exposure to the local biz. Besides doing theater, his previous TV film work included “Two and One,” “I Am U,” “Panti Sisters,” and “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral,” in mostly support roles.

"It would be a one-in-a-million chance for someone like me. I imagined how rigorous, challenging, and pivotal Burgos’s role is.

"I manifested and prayed they would give me a chance, especially when I found out they were still looking for someone to play the part. Eventually, Danna Simbre, the talent coordinator/casting director, told me to study Burgos’s role and gave me the audition piece.”

That moment gave him the chills as if the universe had heard him! He grabbed that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and used all the knowledge and skills he had acquired through the years doing theater and film.

For the audition, he even prepared food props for a scene where Burgos shares suman (rice cake) with Padre Pedro Pelaez (Piolo Pascual) and Padre Mariano Gomez (Dante Rivero).

"The first Zoom audition went well, but Danna called me the following day and learned that there were technical problems with the audition file we recorded,” he said.

It was only recorded on a blank/black screen, so he was compelled to do it again. Deep within him, it was a blessing in disguise because he was more relaxed during the reshoot.

Destined to be Burgos

Earlier this year, the production team called for a final casting. He knew he was competing against equally good actors who would come to audition, too.

The final casting was in Jesuit Communications’ (JesCom) office, the film’s co-producer.

"I sat in front of directors Pepe Diokno, Bombi Plata, Pol Mangilog, and some members of JesCom, plus the camera and lighting crew members. It was a big set-up!” he recalled.

"I was nervous. The interview started with introducing myself and my life as an actor. Then Pepe Diokno asked me random questions, such as, ‘Do you have anyone who inspires you to do what you love? Do you have a moment you think is more significant than you, and you could or couldn’t do anything about it?’”

In his head, he asked why they were asking him such questions. Nevertheless, he still managed to answer the queries one by one.

It all made sense when the directors told him the reasons behind the questions. It helped him understand the deeper context of the audition piece and Burgos’s character even more.

"After a series of readings, the final casting was over. However, director Bombi Plata told me while looking into my eyes, 'I think you still want to do more. You can do more.'

"I said 'yes' because I felt I could push the readings and act more. So, I asked them if I could sit on the floor and do the monologue from the prison cell scene, which they allowed me to do. And it felt better after!

"Pepe Diokno asked me, 'Do you want to play the role of Burgos?' It shocked me. I could not speak right away. I was still processing everything that happened!"

They showed him a picture of Padre Burgos side by side with his.

"They pointed to my uncanny resemblance with the martyr priest."

On the Set of GomBurZa

Assuming Padre Burgos, he has come to appreciate how director Diokno made everyone involved feel his set is a collaborative environment.

"He made me feel I can do this pivotal role by giving his full trust in me. I remember his message before the first day of filming. That message boosted my confidence that I’m not alone in this 'fight' and will swim together through the waves and course of the wind until we finish filming. It’s also okay to make mistakes sometimes, and we will work on every scene harmoniously,” Juan said of his director.

"He was so open to his actors’ inputs and was always happy to have a constructive argument or criticism about concerns on the set.

"I treasured each co-worker and collaborator I worked with on this project. It was really about having good relationships with one another. Good work ethics would save you until the end [even] with the most grueling scenes, sets, and tiring hours. Frankly, I wished we had longer shooting days to maximize each talent in every department. It was quite a journey."

The character he played also impressed him a lot.

"Padre Burgos obtained three undergraduate degrees with honors, two master's degrees, and two doctorate degrees from the Colegio de San Juan de Letran and the University of Santo Tomas."

For him, GomBurZa were not just martyrs; they also fought and left an impact on the Filipino people.

They helped strengthen the Christian faith and the Filipinos’ identity. Though it has been 151 years since their execution, the injustices the three priests went through are still reflective of the injustices the Philippines still experiences today.

In our interview, Juan mentioned “red-tagging,” which was eerily similar to what had happened with the three priests. They were accused of participating in the Cavite Mutiny, a brief uprising of about 200 Filipino revolutionaries in 1872.

"I [strongly] believe the inspiration, integrity, and nationalism Padre Jose Burgos, Mariano Gomez, and Jacinto Zamora [GomBurZa], and the Filipino heroes have instilled in us are still burning in our hearts [although not all],” he said.

I want to specify the many Filipino artists who stand for the oppressed and fight the oppressors."

Photos: JesCom Films, MQuest Ventures