DLSU HTG Forges a Dream Team to Retell 1971 Sarsuwela HALIMAW

‘Halimaw’ runs from Oct. 4 to 7, 2023, at the Teresa Yuchengco Auditorium, De La Salle University Manila.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Rachelle Ann Go 'Tells Eliza's Story' Photo 1 Exclusive: Rachelle Ann Go 'Tells Eliza's Story'
Enter the HAMILTON Digital Ticket Lottery Starting Sept. 11. Photo 2 Enter the HAMILTON Digital Ticket Lottery Starting Sept. 11.
Exclusive: Khalil Ramos Embraces 'Jon' Photo 3 Exclusive: Khalil Ramos Embraces 'Jon'
Interview: Reb Atadero, Vien King Prove There Are No Small Roles Photo 4 Interview: Reb Atadero, Vien King Prove There Are No Small Roles

DLSU HTG Forges a Dream Team to Retell 1971 Sarsuwela HALIMAW

Manila, Philippines--Harlequin Theatre Guild, De La Salle University Manila’s premier theater organization, will retell Dr. Isagani Cruz’s 1971 sarsuwela “Halimaw” (Ang Musikal ng Sinisintang Pilipinas), featuring a more contemporary pop-rap musical score.

“Halimaw” is known for its allegorical narrative of the consuming and repressive dangers of power and corruption, critical of former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos’ regime.

Set in a reimagined fantastical Philippines, “Halimaw” follows Alberto in his pursuit of saving the tyrannical King’s three daughters, the Marias, who are abducted by halimaws or monsters.

Accompanied by two ordinary men, the Juans, Alberto must face the enigmatic siren, Binibining Sirena; the deceptive matron, Ginang Purista; and the devious executive, Ginoong Dragon, to defeat the monsters and rescue the Marias.

Performing alongside HTG’s homegrown thespians are Aliw Awards Hall of Fame recipient Noel Comia Jr., also a frosh at DLSU; DLSU alum Bene Manaois, who was last seen in PETA’s comedy musical “Walang Aray”; and “Drag Race Philippines” alum Vinas DeLuxe, a drag artist and singer.

Romualdo “Raffy” Tejada directs this production; he directed HTG’s previous productions “Ang Huling Mambabatok,” “Rizal is My President,” and “Fish-Hair Woman.”

Musical director Vince Lim, also a DLSU alum, is tasked to relive the sarsuwela’s original songs by infusing the sound of pop rap. Manila theatergoers are more familiar with Lim via his songs from PETA’s recent hit, “Walang Aray.”

“Halimaw’s” A-list creative team also includes Carlon Josol Matobato, choreography; Leeroy New, production design; Santi Obcena, costumes and makeup; Roman Perez, technical direction; Gabo Tolentino, lighting design; and Holland Lou Buella, sound design.

Photo: DLSU Harlequin Theatre Guild




RELATED STORIES - Philippines

1
Guess the Title of New PAROKYA NI EDGAR Musical; Watch Ahead of the Rest Photo
Guess the Title of New PAROKYA NI EDGAR Musical; Watch Ahead of the Rest

Newport World Resorts’ next original musical features the musical catalog of another well-loved OPM rock band, Parokya ni Edgar, which has spawned hits such as 'Harana,' 'Gitara,' and 'Buloy,' among others.

2
Enter the HAMILTON Digital Ticket Lottery Starting Sept. 11. Photo
Enter the HAMILTON Digital Ticket Lottery Starting Sept. 11.

Producers Jeffrey Seller and Michael Cassel are bringing Broadway’s famed digital ticket lottery to the Philippines during the Manila run of 'Hamilton,' which plays at The Theatre at Solaire starting Sept. 17, 2023.

3
Video: Watch All Episodes of BEHIND THE CURTAINS, featuring TICK, TICK…BOOM! Photo
Video: Watch All Episodes of BEHIND THE CURTAINS, featuring TICK, TICK…BOOM!

An old proverb says, 'It takes a village to a child,' and that rings true to staging a well-loved musical, such as Jonathan Larson’s 'tick, tick…BOOM!,' which closes today at Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City.

4
Exclusive: Khalil Ramos Embraces Jon Photo
Exclusive: Khalil Ramos Embraces 'Jon'

Though three years shy from turning 30, actor-singer Khalil Joseph Nepomuceno Ramos, aka Khalil Ramos, has effectively portrayed the lead character, Jon, in the three-actor musical, 'tick, tick…BOOM!' featuring the music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson.

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned organizational communication, public relations, and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engageme... (read more about this author)

Enter the HAMILTON Digital Ticket Lottery Starting Sept. 11.Enter the HAMILTON Digital Ticket Lottery Starting Sept. 11.
Video: Watch All Episodes of BEHIND THE CURTAINS, featuring TICK, TICK…BOOM!Video: Watch All Episodes of BEHIND THE CURTAINS, featuring TICK, TICK…BOOM!
Exclusive: Rachelle Ann Go 'Tells Eliza's Story'Exclusive: Rachelle Ann Go 'Tells Eliza's Story'
Video: Mio Infante Gives An Inside Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! SetVideo: Mio Infante Gives An Inside Look at TICK, TICK…BOOM! Set

Videos

Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
View all Videos

Philippines SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton
The Theatre At Solaire (9/17-11/26)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rama, Hari
Samsung Performing Arts Theater (9/22-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boses at Aral Concert
Music Museum (10/28-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You