DLSU HTG Forges a Dream Team to Retell 1971 Sarsuwela HALIMAW

Manila, Philippines--Harlequin Theatre Guild, De La Salle University Manila’s premier theater organization, will retell Dr. Isagani Cruz’s 1971 sarsuwela “Halimaw” (Ang Musikal ng Sinisintang Pilipinas), featuring a more contemporary pop-rap musical score.

“Halimaw” is known for its allegorical narrative of the consuming and repressive dangers of power and corruption, critical of former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos’ regime.

Set in a reimagined fantastical Philippines, “Halimaw” follows Alberto in his pursuit of saving the tyrannical King’s three daughters, the Marias, who are abducted by halimaws or monsters.

Accompanied by two ordinary men, the Juans, Alberto must face the enigmatic siren, Binibining Sirena; the deceptive matron, Ginang Purista; and the devious executive, Ginoong Dragon, to defeat the monsters and rescue the Marias.

Performing alongside HTG’s homegrown thespians are Aliw Awards Hall of Fame recipient Noel Comia Jr., also a frosh at DLSU; DLSU alum Bene Manaois, who was last seen in PETA’s comedy musical “Walang Aray”; and “Drag Race Philippines” alum Vinas DeLuxe, a drag artist and singer.

Romualdo “Raffy” Tejada directs this production; he directed HTG’s previous productions “Ang Huling Mambabatok,” “Rizal is My President,” and “Fish-Hair Woman.”

Musical director Vince Lim, also a DLSU alum, is tasked to relive the sarsuwela’s original songs by infusing the sound of pop rap. Manila theatergoers are more familiar with Lim via his songs from PETA’s recent hit, “Walang Aray.”

“Halimaw’s” A-list creative team also includes Carlon Josol Matobato, choreography; Leeroy New, production design; Santi Obcena, costumes and makeup; Roman Perez, technical direction; Gabo Tolentino, lighting design; and Holland Lou Buella, sound design.

