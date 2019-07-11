CATS International Tour Announces Cast for Manila Leg; Show Opens 11/6

Manila, Philippines--Andrew Lloyd Webber's 2015 West End revival production of "Cats" plays a strictly limited run at the Theatre at Solaire starting November 6, 2019. It will feature world-renowned musical theater star Joanna Ampil ("Miss Saigon," "Jesus Christ Superstar"), who reprises her role as Grizabella.

Joining her in the cast are Luke Fraser Yates (Munkustrap), George Hinson (Rum Tum Tugger), Gavin Eden (Skimbleshanks), Kirsty Ingram (Rumpelteazer), Elizabeth Futter (Jellylorum), Sally Frith (Bombalurina), Erica-Jayne Alden (Demeter), Amy Whittle (Jennyanydots), Ellie Young (Victoria/White Cat), Holly Willock (Jemima), Danielle Cato (Cassandra), Gabrielle Coca (Tantomille), Cian Hughes (Carbucketty), Rhys Batten (Coriopat), Thomas Inge (Macavity/Admentus), Mukeni Nel (Bill Bailey), Lloyd Davies (Alonzo), Abigail Dever (Swing 1F), Alexandra Wright (Swing 2F), Elly Shaw (Swing 3F), Liam Buckland (Swing 1M), Lee Nicholson (Swing 2M), and Brian O'Muiri (Swing 3m). The resident director is Dane Quixall.

Based on T. S. Eliot's "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats," "Cats," which premiered at the New London Theater in May 1981, first returned to the West End in December 2014 reuniting the original creative team: Director Trevor Nunn, Associate Director and Choreographer Gillian Lynne, Designer John Napier and Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. Following a second season at the London Palladium in 2015 and a UK Tour in 2016, the production embarked on an international tour in 2017 and now continues to tour the world throughout 2018 and 2019.

"Cats," one of the longest-running shows in West End and on Broadway was the winner of the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 18 years. Since its world premiere, "Cats" has been presented in over 30 countries, has been translated into 15 languages, and has been seen by over 73 million people worldwide. Both the original London and Broadway cast recordings won Grammy Awards for Best Cast Album. Its classic score includes "Memory," which has been recorded by over 150 artists from Barbra Streisand and Johnny Mathis to Liberace and Barry Manilow.

Together with Lunchbox Theatrical Productions, David Ian Productions presents the international tour of the Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Theatre production of "Cats."

