Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

Auditions: PETA is Looking for Popoy, Basha, Supporting Cast

PETA’s ‘One More Chance, The Musical’ premieres in April 2024.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

MISS SAIGON in Manila Extends Till May 5, 2024 Photo 1 MISS SAIGON in Manila Extends Till May 5, 2024
Dulaang UP Launches 46th Season: SIDHI'T SILAKBO Photo 2 Dulaang UP Launches 46th Season: SIDHI'T SILAKBO
Jerry Sibal, Other International Artists, to Conduct Floral Design Masterclass at Dusit Th Photo 3 Jerry Sibal, Other International Artists, to Conduct Floral Design Masterclass at Dusit Thani Manila
Video: DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Cast Performs 'Let It Go'/Finale Photo 4 Video: DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Cast Performs 'Let It Go'/Finale

Auditions: PETA is Looking for Popoy, Basha, Supporting Cast

Manila, Philippines--The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) is looking for its principal and supporting casts for “One More Chance, The Musical,” based on Cathy Garcia-Molina’s 2007 hit film of the same name, and now featuring the music of folk-pop band Ben&Ben.

Casting for the well-loved characters of “One More Chance,” Popoy and Basha, along with other supporting roles, are up for grabs!

POPOY

Male, 20s, an engineer

Go-getter, always needs to be in control

Burdened with society’s traditional expectations of men; always means well but can be overbearing

BASHA

Female, 20s, an architect and shirt designer

Bottles up her emotions for the common good or to avoid confrontation

Lost her sense of self while in a relationship with Popoy

Check out the other roles HERE.

All auditionees must submit 16 bars, or one stanza and one chorus, of the best part of any Ben&Ben or OPM song, along with four bars of choreography to any contemporary music. (more details HERE)

Submit all requirements until Nov. 26, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.; live auditions will follow from Dec. 4-5, 2023.

“One More Chance, The Musical” will hold its world premiere in April 2024 at the PETA Theater Center.

“One More Chance,” the musical, follows PETA’s previous jukebox musicals, such as “Rak of Aegis,” featuring the karaoke-favorite songs by the rock band Aegis, and “Three Stars and a Sun,” featuring the music by the late OPM icon and rap artist Francis Magalona.

Email PETA at petatheater@gmail.com or call 09175391112 for co-branding partnerships and show-buying inquiries,

Watch PETA’s “surprise launch” of “One More Chance, The Musical” below.



RELATED STORIES - Philippines

1
Video: DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Cast Performs Let It Go/Finale Photo
Video: DISNEY PRINCESS THE CONCERT Cast Performs 'Let It Go'/Finale

Broadway leading ladies Anneliese van der Pol, Aisha Jackson, Krysta Rodriguez, and Steffanie Leigh, together with Adam J. Levy and Benjamin Rauhala, music supervisor, kicked off 'Disney Princess The Concert' Philippine tour at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Circuit Makati, over the weekend.

2
MISS SAIGON in Manila Extends Till May 5, 2024 Photo
MISS SAIGON in Manila Extends Till May 5, 2024

Due to the overwhelming demand during pre-sale, presenter GMG Productions has announced Cameron Mackintosh’s globally-acclaimed revival production of Alain Boublil and Claude Michel Schonberg’s 'Miss Saigon' will extend its run in Manila until May 5, 2024; the original closing date was Apr. 21.

3
Jerry Sibal, Other International Artists, to Conduct Floral Design Masterclass at Dusit Th Photo
Jerry Sibal, Other International Artists, to Conduct Floral Design Masterclass at Dusit Thani Manila

This Saturday, Nov. 11, a masterclass on international floral design titled “Nature Meets Fashion” will be held at the Mayuree Ballroom, Dusit Thani Manila, Makati City, with Jerry Sibal, theatrical producer-director and event designer, spearheading the event.

4
Dulaang UP Launches 46th Season: SIDHIT SILAKBO Photo
Dulaang UP Launches 46th Season: SIDHI'T SILAKBO

Dulaang Unibersidad ng Pilipinas (Dulaang UP) celebrates women in its 46th season, which will be launched on November 23, 2023 at the IBG-KAL Theatre. The season titled SIDHI’T SILAKBO launches itself through a double-feature production of female narratives performed in monologues andmasterclasses given by trailblazers in the practice of Philippine theatre.

From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned organizational communication, public relations, and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engageme... Oliver Oliveros">(read more about this author)

Auditions: PETA is Looking for Popoy, Basha, Supporting CastAuditions: PETA is Looking for Popoy, Basha, Supporting Cast
MISS SAIGON in Manila Extends Till May 5, 2024MISS SAIGON in Manila Extends Till May 5, 2024
Krysta Rodriguez, Aisha Jackson to Lead DISNEY PRINCESS-THE CONCERT in the PhilippinesKrysta Rodriguez, Aisha Jackson to Lead DISNEY PRINCESS-THE CONCERT in the Philippines
Video: Ben&Ben Teases Upcoming New Musical, ONE MORE CHANCEVideo: Ben&Ben Teases Upcoming New Musical, ONE MORE CHANCE

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Philippines SHOWS
Hamilton in Philippines Hamilton
The Theatre At Solaire (9/17-11/26)Tracker
Miss Saigon in Philippines Miss Saigon
The Theatre at Solaire (3/23-5/05)
Sandosenang Sapatos in Philippines Sandosenang Sapatos
CCP Black Box Theater (11/17-12/03)
Truth: Mga Dula ng Kabalintunaan at Katotohanan in Philippines Truth: Mga Dula ng Kabalintunaan at Katotohanan
Guang Ming College Tagaytay (11/17-12/22)PHOTOS
Tabing Ilog in Philippines Tabing Ilog
PETA Theater Center (11/10-12/17)
Snow White & The Prince in Philippines Snow White & The Prince
Onstage Theater (9/16-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You