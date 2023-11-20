Auditions: PETA is Looking for Popoy, Basha, Supporting Cast

Manila, Philippines--The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) is looking for its principal and supporting casts for “One More Chance, The Musical,” based on Cathy Garcia-Molina’s 2007 hit film of the same name, and now featuring the music of folk-pop band Ben&Ben.

Casting for the well-loved characters of “One More Chance,” Popoy and Basha, along with other supporting roles, are up for grabs!

POPOY

Male, 20s, an engineer

Go-getter, always needs to be in control

Burdened with society’s traditional expectations of men; always means well but can be overbearing

BASHA

Female, 20s, an architect and shirt designer

Bottles up her emotions for the common good or to avoid confrontation

Lost her sense of self while in a relationship with Popoy

Check out the other roles HERE.

All auditionees must submit 16 bars, or one stanza and one chorus, of the best part of any Ben&Ben or OPM song, along with four bars of choreography to any contemporary music. (more details HERE)

Submit all requirements until Nov. 26, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.; live auditions will follow from Dec. 4-5, 2023.

“One More Chance, The Musical” will hold its world premiere in April 2024 at the PETA Theater Center.

“One More Chance,” the musical, follows PETA’s previous jukebox musicals, such as “Rak of Aegis,” featuring the karaoke-favorite songs by the rock band Aegis, and “Three Stars and a Sun,” featuring the music by the late OPM icon and rap artist Francis Magalona.

Email PETA at petatheater@gmail.com or call 09175391112 for co-branding partnerships and show-buying inquiries,

Watch PETA’s “surprise launch” of “One More Chance, The Musical” below.