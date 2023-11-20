Auditions: PETA is Looking for Popoy, Basha, Supporting Cast

PETA’s ‘One More Chance, The Musical’ premieres in April 2024.
Manila, Philippines--The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) is looking for its principal and supporting casts for “One More Chance, The Musical,” based on Cathy Garcia-Molina’s 2007 hit film of the same name, and now featuring the music of folk-pop band Ben&Ben.
Casting for the well-loved characters of “One More Chance,” Popoy and Basha, along with other supporting roles, are up for grabs!
POPOY
Male, 20s, an engineer
Go-getter, always needs to be in control
Burdened with society’s traditional expectations of men; always means well but can be overbearing
BASHA
Female, 20s, an architect and shirt designer
Bottles up her emotions for the common good or to avoid confrontation
Lost her sense of self while in a relationship with Popoy
Check out the other roles HERE.
All auditionees must submit 16 bars, or one stanza and one chorus, of the best part of any Ben&Ben or OPM song, along with four bars of choreography to any contemporary music. (more details HERE)
Submit all requirements until Nov. 26, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.; live auditions will follow from Dec. 4-5, 2023.
“One More Chance, The Musical” will hold its world premiere in April 2024 at the PETA Theater Center.
“One More Chance,” the musical, follows PETA’s previous jukebox musicals, such as “Rak of Aegis,” featuring the karaoke-favorite songs by the rock band Aegis, and “Three Stars and a Sun,” featuring the music by the late OPM icon and rap artist Francis Magalona.
Email PETA at petatheater@gmail.com or call 09175391112 for co-branding partnerships and show-buying inquiries,
Watch PETA’s “surprise launch” of “One More Chance, The Musical” below.
