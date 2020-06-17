Acclaimed Soprano Bianca Lopez Holds Vocal Coaching Online

Soprano-theater actress Bianca Lopez

"I'd like my students to know that having the fundamentals and proper techniques of singing are tools for their singing voice's longevity and health...They should express themselves freely, be content, and happy with the uniqueness of their voice." - Bianca Lopez

Manila, Philippines - Bianca Lopez, a soprano and theater actress, offers private vocal coaching online. Lopez, an alumna of the Philippine Madrigal Singers, was recently seen in Noli Me Tangere, The Opera and Stephen Sondheim's Company. She holds a diploma in Creative and Performing Musical Arts, major in Voice, from the University of the Philippines' College of Music.

She's currently accepting students, five-year-old kids to adults, in four online classes: (1) one-on-one vocal coaching; 30 minutes to one hour; (2) pocket lesson for solo singers; three pocket lessons; three songs, with free one 30-minute vocal coaching; (3) pocket lesson for choirs; two pocket lessons; 2 songs, with one free one-on-one discussion with the choir's conductor, and (4) sectional session; one-hour sectional vocal coaching, maximum of five singers from each section (soprano, alto, tenor, and bass).

"I enjoy teaching both kids and adults, as well as teaching different music genres. For kids, five to seven years old, I've to put it in the context of playtime - singing while playing. Also, I've to let them imagine a lot of things when it comes to singing techniques because most of the terms they would not understand since they're too young," Lopez says.

"[On the other hand] teaching adults still require a bit of imagination, too, but, with them, you may introduce the different jargons in music and deeper understanding of various singing techniques."

All online classes will be conducted via Viber, Zoom, or Messenger.

For inquiries, call or send SMS to +639165524045 or email biancacamillelopezaguila@gmail.com.

