inFLUX Theatre Collective to Present BITE THE DUST as Part of Cannonball Festival and Philadelphia Fringe

This September, Philadelphia's award-winning women-run theatre company inFLUX Theatre Collective will present a new work of theatre, Bite the Dust. inFLUX Theatre Collective, founded by Jacqueline Libby, Christine Octavia Shaw, and Jacinta Yelland, was last seen at the 2021 Philly Fringe where they won the audience choice award for Best Work of Theatre. That show, The Choice, went on to tour to New York and they are returning for the 2023 Philly Fringe. Bite the Dust will be presented as part of Cannonball Festival on September 1st, 4th, 7th, 9th, and 13th with $5-$25 PWYC ticket options. Tickets are available now at Click Here.

In Bite the Dust, inFLUX dives into the fascinations and fears that bubble to the surface as we confront life's biggest unknown. The audience follows Bill Morty, a friendly volunteer art docent, as he attempts to confront his impending death. As he struggles to cope, absurdity ensures - maggots will tango, art tours will go hilariously awry, and more. Bite the Dust takes audiences on a romp through the anxiety of slipping away into nothingness.

"Bite the Dust emerged from our company's desire to explore new territory." says performer and creator Christine Octavia Shaw. "Our last show explored the other side of the coin - bringing life into the world. Now we've challenged ourselves to look at the end - what happens as we confront the unknowns of death?"

"It feels like our society is part of a continuous onslaught of grief. Global tragedies like the COVID-19 pandemic and the fires in Canada and Maui have left us struggling to process death on an individual level. What happens when it comes for us?" Asks performer and creator Jacqueline Libby. "Our company strives to tackle the impossible questions - and this felt like the biggest one of all."

Join inFLUX, September 1st - 13th at the Icebox Project Space to see the wild ride for yourselves!

DETAILS - BITE THE DUST

Performance Schedule

September 1st | 6:30 PM

September 4th | 8:00 PM

September 7th | 9:30 PM

September 9th | 6:30 PM

September 13th | 5:00 PM

Run Time 55 min

Venue Icebox Project Space

1400 N American St

Philadelphia, PA 19122

Tickets Available at Click Heret

$25 General Admission

$5 - $15 Pay What You Can

No One Turned Away for Lack of Funds - Contact inFLUX directly at influxtheatre@gmail.com

Created and Performed by Jacqueline Libby, Christine Octavia Shaw

Outside Eye Jacinta Yelland

About inFLUX Theatre Collective:

inFLUX is a women-led theatre collective based in Philadelphia founded by Pig Iron MFA graduates Jacqueline Libby, Christine Octavia Shaw, and Jacinta Yelland. inFLUX creates meticulous and raucously uninhibited new works of live performance. They seek to upend the conventional - exploring the hidden parts of themselves to explode the taboos of our society. inFLUX won the 2021 Philadelphia Fringe Festival's award for best work of theatre for The Choice which went on to its New York Premiere as part of HERE's curated sublet series. The company was in residence at Bethany Arts Community in 2020 and 2021 and collaborated with Philadelphia's Glen Foerd to create the interactive, immersive show, The Wedding Crashers' Ball in 2022.

