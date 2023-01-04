Yannick Nezet-Seguin Joins Philadelphia Orchestra Musicians For Concert At Home Of The Mütter Museum

Philadelphia Orchestra Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin joins musicians from the Philadelphia Orchestra in a Chamber Concert at The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, home of the Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library.

Concerts at the College is a series of musical performances held in the grand Beaux-arts Mitchell Hall, directly above the fascinating Museum collection and displays. Mitchell Hall is a venue known for its perfect acoustics and for world-class chamber music concerts.

The evening's repertoire will include compositions by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Johannes Brahms and will feature Yannick Nézet-Séguin, piano, Juliette Kang, violin, Kim Fisher, violin, Pierre Tourville, viola, and Yumi Kendall, cello.

The concert begins promptly at 7:00 p.m. with one brief intermission. Seating is first come, first served.

An hour-long reception with the musicians follows the concert and includes complimentary beer, wine, and light food, from Catering By Design.

Tickets, which include the concert and reception, are $75. Members and Fellows get 20% off.

Note: This concert is the second in a series of three. The series concludes with a concert on March 27, 2023. A discount is available for subscriptions to all three events.