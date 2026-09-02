YOUR QUEEN PRESENTS: PETRUS to Play Philadelphia Fringe Festival
The solo show stars Díaz as Queen Catherine de' Medici and was developed with Federica Borlenghi and Pablo Jesús Gatto.
Theatermaker Edu Díaz will bring YOUR QUEEN PRESENTS: PETRUS, a darkly comic solo show inspired by the extraordinary true story behind Beauty and the Beast, to the Philadelphia Fringe Festival September 9-11 at Asian Arts Initiative as part of Cannonball.
Blending drag, clown, and handmade theatricality, Queen Catherine de' Medici proudly recounts how she becomes a theatermaker and transforms Petrus Gonsalvus, a 16th-century man born in the Canary Islands with hypertrichosis, into the greatest spectacle of the Renaissance.
Following a sold-out performance at the historic Grand Foyer of the United Palace in New York, earlier versions were presented at PhysFestNYC, Brooklyn Art Haus, and IATI Theater, where critics described Díaz as an "outrageous persona" (thINKingDANCE) and "unapologetically theatrical" (The Daniels Review).
Created and performed by Díaz, who is also from the Canary Islands, YOUR QUEEN PRESENTS: PETRUS was developed with Associate Director Federica Borlenghi and features Costume Design by Pablo Jesús Gatto.
YOUR QUEEN PRESENTS: PETRUS is part of a larger theatrical project exploring the legacy of Petrus Gonsalvus, developed with support from the Consulate General of Spain in New York, NoMAA, the Puffin Foundation, and the fiscal sponsorship of NYFA. Tickets are pay-what-you-can from $5.
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